Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has again signaled a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after openly sharing his fondness for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Although the governor did not explicitly name his new political destination he strongly suggested that it was time to “progressively move on” from the PDP

In a major realignment ahead of the 2027 general election, several PDP heavyweights in the south-south region defected to the ruling APC and announced their support for the second-term push of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom state, has all but bid goodbye to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, May 30, Governor Eno practically confirmed his exit from the PDP during a state banquet in Uyo, the state capital, on Thursday night, May 29.

The event was held to mark his second year in office.

Governor Eno reiterated his fondness for the PDP but strongly suggested that it was time to “progressively move” on.

He said:

“If you have anything to do, invite me—I will come. I will always be there. But it’s time to progressively move. That again will not affect anything in this state. We do not govern based on political affiliations."

Earlier in May, Governor Eno asked all his commissioners and political appointees to either resign from their positions in his cabinet or join him in dumping the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor issued the directive during the meeting of the state executive council, where Eno spoke about his planned defection from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 election.

Furthermore, Pastor Eno explained that he was joining the APC because of the leadership style of the Bola Tinubu administration, adding that he wanted to work closely with the federal government.

Governor Eno subsequently warned his appointees not to think of abandoning him in his political direction, saying that not joining him in the APC is non-negotiable. The governor added that only the elected members, such as the state's House of Assembly and local government chairmen, are exempted.

2027: 'There'll be nothing like political parties'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio lashed out at the PDP, stating that there will be no political party in Akwa Ibom state in the 2027 elections.

Akpabio said the PDP’s umbrella has been torn into shreds and can no longer protect the people.

The Nigerian No.3 citizen said all political parties have collapsed to endorse Tinubu, Governor Eno, and himself for re-election in 2027.

