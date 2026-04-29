Yvonne Jegede has reacted to the viral killing that took place in Delta State, raising questions about the police force

The life of a young singer was allegedly taken by a police officer, with a video of the tragic incident shared online

Her colleagues also reacted, sharing their observations about the officer as they joined her in questioning the police

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has reacted to the viral video of the killing of an upcoming singer in Delta State.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, a video showing how the life of a young singer was taken by a police officer trended online, sparking widespread reactions.

Reactions as Yvonne Jegede cries out over viral Delta killing, shares clearer photo of officer. Photo credit@yvonnejegege/@nigeriapolice

Source: Instagram

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu also visited the mother of the slain singer and shared an emotional account of her condition, revealing that she had allegedly lost two sons to police actions.

Reacting, Jegede shared a picture of the officer allegedly involved and called out the police. She went on to raise questions about the killing of the young man, stating that the police force is taking the lives of those who once fought for police reform during the 2020 EndSARS protests.

The actress asked why the singer was not allowed to take the officers to the person he was supposed to meet, why he was not taken to court, and why no intervention was made to stop the situation.

She also questioned why the officer was not deployed to confront bandits in the forest instead.

Yvonne Jegede calls out the police over the killing in Delta state. Photo credit@yvonnejegege

Source: Instagram

Fans share their thoughts on Delta killing

Reacting, fans were left emotional after seeing the video of the extrajudicial killing. Many called for punishment for the officers involved.

Some questioned the officer’s actions despite the victim’s alleged pleas, while others condemned his conduct.

They also joined the actress in demanding answers from the police, suggesting that a proper investigation should have been carried out instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to Yvonne Jegede's post

Fans shared their take on what the actress said about the unfortunate incident, as they also asked questions. Here are comments below:

@mary_aprezi_sodje reacted:

"If this is not devil in human flesh i dont know, nigerianpoliceforce what is thiss? In broad daylight, with so many witnesses, so many people observing. What kind of injustice is this? what is this?."

@1safiyanu wrote:

"May God judge him by posterity. What manner of inhumanity is this? Even Boko Haram n Bandit weren't killed like this, with all his pleas the man still carried a heart of stone. No sympathy or empathy for mankind."

@nathan_mfon shared:

The so called police officer who fire the gun seems to be hiding something.Even when the suspect claim to carry them to meet the so called person.The right thing that would have been done is to investigate."

@iamarabams commented:

"Those men are SARS not just ordinary policemen, we thought we ended SARS in 2020 October but we didn’t. Sh@melzzz country."

@mezaiq shared:

"nigeriapoliceforce what do you have to say about this . You’re sworn to protect the citizens and yet you’re killing them in broad daylight. Not even given a chance to trial."

@bilicious_bee said:

"The police guy has something he is covering.He should be investigated thoroughly."

@bekky_nova wrote:

"Just like that ? this ruined my mood."

Nedu reacts to Yvonne Jegede's apology

Legit.ng reported that Nedu sent a daring message to Yvonne Jegede after she tendered an apology to May Edochie over her utterance on his podcast.

In his message, he noted that he wanted her to stand by their words with their full chest.

According to him, those who do such were his number one.

Source: Legit.ng