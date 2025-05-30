The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has narrated the devastating incident that claimed the life of his dad

In a trending interview on Thursday, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo shared how he lost his dad at the age of 10 to insecurity and Religious fight in Kaduna state

The minister who is tech savvy, also hailed President Tinubu's government for taking two major decisions that stirred the desired change in his government as he marks two years in office on May 29

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has recalled the events leading to the death of his father in Kaduna state in 1992.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria's Minister of Interior, shares a personal story about losing his father to insecurity and religious conflict. Photo credit: Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

How the minister's dad died in Kaduna when he was 10

Although Tunji-Ojo, who spoke on Channels Television’s special programme, Youth Forum, marking President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office,on Thursday, May 29, didn’t provide more details about the incident.

Tunji-Ojo said his dad was killed in a religious crisis in the North-West state when he was just 10 years old.

Explaining further, the minister noted that he had to continue his childhood under his mother who raised him alongside his other siblings.

“I lost my dad because of issues that had to do with internal security. My dad was killed due to religious whatever, he was coming from church and was killed in Kaduna in 1992.

“That threw me off balance and brought me back to the cradle and it was tough growing up with my mother,” he said.

The minister, however, stated that despite the situation he faced, he made up his mind to face his struggles and run a successful business before joining the public sector.

During the show, he lauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts at repositioning the economy by embarking on reforms.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria's Minister of Interior, personal story gets many talking in the polity. Photo credit

Nigerians react as Tinubu's minister speaks on losing dad to insecurity

As usual, mixed reactions have trailed the minister's revelation. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on YouTube below;

@ifedapomorris9896 wrote:

"Consider the pains of the past. Appreciate the solid decision that has been made to make sure that the future does not repeat the problem of the past."

@gbengaosidele7903 said:

"Blessed be the single mother who raised this Hon Minister and it shall be said that your reward has come in earnest."

@emmanuelakpan196 stated:

"This killing in the north has to stop, I was almost killed in the same Kaduna. Why are many of the northern Muslim so violence?"

@Justbjust-p1v wrote:

"He understands the pain of killings in Nigeria because he was a victim."

FG clears backlog of unprocessed passport, N28 billion debt

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Minister of the Interior announced that his office has reduced the backlog of unprocessed passport applications by over 200,000 and cleared a N28 billion legacy debt.

He highlighted several technological advancements in immigration services, including e-visa platforms and a Tier-4 data centre for 24-hour operations.

The Minister also raised concerns about the penal system, noting that over 4,000 inmates remain incarcerated due to their inability to pay fines as low as N50,000.

