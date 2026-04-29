A civil society coalition has backed the review of Deputy Speaker Kalu's law school qualification certificate

Concerns raised include overlap between Kalu's NYSC service and law school enrollment period

Kalu's legal team argues the petition is flawed and questions the council's authority on the matter

Abuja, FCT - A civil society coalition, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), has backed the Council of Legal Education’s decision to review concerns raised over the law school qualification certificate of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, by its president, Ogakwu Dominic, the group said it welcomed the council’s decision to set up a committee to examine the petition and urged members to complete their work without interference, The Guardian reported.

Kalu’s law school certificate: Coalition urges legal council to conclude probe

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The coalition said Kalu, like any citizen, has the right to defend himself, but urged the council to ensure due process is followed.

The Council of Legal Education had, at its meeting on April 17, 2026, set up a three-member committee to review the petition. In a letter dated April 21, the council asked Kalu to submit a written response within seven days.

Kalu's certificate: Questions over timeline

At the centre of the petition are questions surrounding the timeline of Kalu’s participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme and his enrolment at the Nigerian Law School, the newspaper noted.

According to documents referenced in the petition, Kalu was admitted to the Nigerian Law School in 2010 and signed a declaration stating he would not be engaged in employment or NYSC service during his studies.

The petition also referenced his NYSC discharge certificate, which it said covered a period that overlapped with his time at the law school.

Legit.ng could not independently verify the claims contained in the petition.

Kanu's legal team responds

Kalu’s legal team, Olaniwun Ajayi LP, responded to the council in a letter dated April 28, arguing that the petition should be dismissed.

The lawyers said the petition was legally flawed and questioned whether the council had the authority to take certain actions after a qualifying certificate had already been issued.

They also argued there was no law expressly preventing participation in both programmes at the same time.

Council keeps probe private

The civil society group expressed concern that legal disputes could slow down the review process and called on the council to stay focused on its assignment.

The Council of Legal Education has not publicly commented on the substance of the matter.

Its Secretary and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, confirmed that correspondence had been sent to Kalu but said the review process would be handled privately.

Kalu denies wrongdoing

Kalu has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that his legal qualifications remain valid.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 2011 and remains enrolled as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Deputy Speaker Kalu Bags PhD in Law

In other news, Deputy speaker Kalu has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Law by the University of Calabar.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday, April 12, by the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP).

Congratulating Kalu, the RHP said Abia-born politician and an alumnus of the prestigious University of Calabar, was on Saturday, April 11, decorated with a full academic regalia after bagging the PhD degree.

Source: Legit.ng