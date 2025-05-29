Adams Maina Waziri, a former Nigerian Minister of Police Affairs, has stated that Nigerians went all out for Moshood Abiola in the 1993 election to escape the military rule

The former minister made this revelation on Thursday during the Second Posthumous Legacy Colloquium held in Abuja in honour of the late Raymond Dokpesi

Abiola’s victory was annulled by the military under Ibrahim Babangida, leading to General Sani Abacha’s 1993 coup and a prolonged dictatorship until 1999, when Nigeria transitioned into civilian rule

FCT, Abuja - The former Minister of Police Affairs, Adams Maina Waziri, has revealed that Nigerians voted for the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, in 1993 out of disappointment and a strong desire to remove the military from power.

June 12: Why Nigerians voted for Abiola

Waziri revealed this on Thursday, May 29, at the Second Posthumous Legacy Colloquium held in Abuja in honour of the late Raymond Dokpesi, organised by D-37, his political family and associates.

According to Waziri, Abiola and Bashir Tofa were not the initial choices of Nigerians in the presidential election that was annulled by former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

As reported by The Punch, the June 12, 1993 election, won by businessman and politician MKO Abiola, is widely regarded as Nigeria’s most free and fair.

However, then head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), annulled the results, citing national security concerns.

This decision triggered widespread protests and political turmoil, ultimately leading to Babangida’s resignation and a long fight for democracy that culminated in the return to civilian rule in 1999.

Nigerians voted for Abiola to end military rule

Waziri recalled past events, particularly the 1993 election, and noted that Nigerians’ main goal during that election was to end the military rule.

He stated:

“Nigerians, out of disappointment, were forced to vote in 1993 for candidates not of their choice. With due respects, Abiola was not the choice of Nigerians and neither was Bashir Tofa.

“The choices of Nigerians were Admu Chiroma, Shehu Musa Yar’adua, Bamanga Tukur, and the rest of them.

“So, when we are celebrating June 12, we are celebrating i. Nigerians were tired of military rule, so they were forced to vote to see if they could just ease the military out.”

Babangida admits MKO Abiola won 1993 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that General Babangida (IBB) had admitted late Moshood Abiola had won the June 12 election in 1993.

As reported by This Day, he made the admission in his autobiography, titled A Journey in Service, in Abuja on February 20.

Tinubu told to repay MKO Abiola’s debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former Jigawa Governor urged President Bola Tinubu to resolve the N45 billion debt owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola, calling it a crucial step in closing the chapter on June 12.

Speaking at the launch of his book in Abuja, Lamido emphasised Abiola’s dual injustice, being denied the presidency and the financial debt being left unsettled.

He passionately appealed to the Minister of Information to relay the message to Tinubu, insisting that settling the debt would finally bring closure to a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Peter Obi reacts after IBB June 12 admission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra state and a prominent political figure, had reacted to former military president Ibrahim Babangida's admission that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In a statement made during an interview with TVC on February 21, Obi reflected on the significance of this acknowledgement and its implications for Nigeria's democracy.

