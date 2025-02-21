Peter Obi has reacted to former military president Ibrahim Babangida's admission that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election

Abuja, Nigeria – Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and a prominent political figure, has reacted to former military president Ibrahim Babangida's admission that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In a statement made during an interview with TVC on February 21, Obi reflected on the significance of this acknowledgement and its implications for Nigeria's democracy.

Source: Twitter

Reflections from Peter Obi

"Today, I had the gracious honour of attending the launch of President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s long-awaited autobiography, A Journey in Service, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja," Obi stated.

He highlighted two key takeaways from the keynote address and Babangida's comments on the 1993 election.

The first was the keynote speaker's notable quotation in French, "Rien n’a changé," meaning "Nothing much has changed." Obi elaborated:

"In the case of Nigeria, we are worse off than we were during IBB’s era. Using our contemporary peers as a benchmark, when IBB left office in 1992, countries like Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, and Ghana were all in the low Human Development Index (HDI) category—just like Nigeria. Today, however, these nations have advanced to medium and high HDI levels, while Nigeria remains in the low HDI category, having either stagnated or declined."

Obi also noted the keynote speaker's comment that Ghana has remained a truly democratic country for the past 30 years, with leadership transitions that reflect the genuine votes of the people.

"Unlike Nigeria, where electoral outcomes often fail to reflect the people’s will, Ghana has witnessed instances where ruling party candidates conceded defeat, respecting democracy in its truest form," he said.

Impact of Babangida's Admission

One of the most profound moments of the event, according to Obi, was Babangida's admission that Chief MKO Abiola won the June 12 election.

"This acknowledgement is a step toward national healing, unity, and progress of our nation," Obi remarked.

"I hope that one day, other key players in Nigeria’s democracy will find the courage to recognize the true winners of past elections, allowing our nation to tell its story with honesty and reflection."

Source: Legit.ng