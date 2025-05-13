Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has urged President Bola Tinubu to resolve the ₦45 billion debt owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola, calling it a crucial step in closing the chapter on June 12

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the longstanding ₦45 billion debt owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola by the Nigerian government.

Lamido made this appeal during the public presentation of his autobiography, “Being True To Myself”, held in Abuja on May 12.

Importance of settling MKO Abiola's debt

During his vote of thanks, Lamido emphasised the need to resolve the financial obligations to Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He highlighted the injustice Abiola suffered, stating, “Abiola is double punished. One, he was not given the presidency, and two, he is being owed.”

He further urged President Tinubu to bring closure to the June 12 chapter, citing former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida’s assertion that Abiola won the election.

Lamido appealed to the Minister of Information, who represented the President at the event, to convey his message, stating, “Please tell him to pay Abiola’s family the ₦45 billion. When this money is paid, the chapter of June 12 will be closed.”

Tribute to key figures and contributors

In addition to his appeal, Lamido expressed deep gratitude to key figures who contributed to the success of the book launch.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he described as his “Boss, Guide, Leader, and Inspiration.” Lamido also commended General Abdulsalami Abubakar for his integrity and dedicated service to Nigeria.

He acknowledged the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his efforts in fostering religious harmony and for attending the event despite his busy schedule.

Furthermore, Lamido praised Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for his role in reviewing the book, describing him as a longtime friend and comrade.

Recognition of organising team and media efforts

Lamido recognised the commitment and hard work of the editorial team and the organising committee, acknowledging their resilience in ensuring the event’s success.

He also lauded the media subcommittee for generating widespread interest in the book and creating a nationwide buzz around its launch.

The event served as a platform for Lamido to reflect on his political journey while reinforcing the call for justice regarding the financial debt owed to MKO Abiola, a figure whose legacy remains central to Nigeria’s democratic history.

