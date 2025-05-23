Former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has described as fake news reports about him contesting against President Bola Tinubu in 2027

In a statement by his media director, Michael Ohiare, Yahaya Bello said he has no presidential ambition but accused mischief makers of promoting falsehood using 'a video post of his 2022 rally'

Yahaya Bello also took to his Facebook page to express his unwavering support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election, urging Nigerians to disregard the fake news

The immediate past governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, May 23, clarified that he won’t contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 because he has no presidential ambition.

Former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello has reacted to reports of contesting against Bola Tinubu for president in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Yahaya Bello backs Tinubu, denies 2027 ambition

In a statement signed by Michael Ohiare, his media director, Bello expressed surprise and shock over a video post of his 2022 rally, claiming he had started campaigning against President Tinubu for 2027.

The statement read:

“While we state categorically, that our principal, Bello, has no 2027 presidential ambition, we want to also stress his unflinching commitment to the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027.

“The indices cannot lie. The President and his team have done exceedingly well for the country, despite global challenges. On merit, he deserves the support of well meaning Nigerians.

“Nigerians should disregard the mischievous post insinuating a fresh presidential support rally as what it is – a senseless post by a confused, witless mind.

“The fabricators forgot that the 2022 dates are boldly written on the banners on display. Yet, they expect reasonable people not to see this as the handiwork of detractors,” he said.

Continuing, Ohiare described the post as a “senseless post” by mischief makers, who have no other job than to fabricate falsehood and disseminate same to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians, The Punch reported.

According to him, the fabricators were out of desperate bid to create crisis where there is none but have always failed woefully.

However, he stated that it was not the first time detractors and their co-travellers would fly absolute falsehood with the aim of setting the former governor against President Tinubu.

Yahaya Bello mocks detractors as he backs Tinubu's re-election. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

2027: Yahaya Bello declares support for Tinubu's re-election

Also, Yahaya Bello in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday night, exprssed his unwavering supprt for Tinubu.

Ahead of the 2027 election, Bello said:

"Please disregard fake News by mischief makers.

"My support for our dear President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is 💯 % unwavering for 2027 and beyond.

"God bless the All Progressives Congress, APC.

"God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

