A UTME candidate has nervously checked her 2026 JAMB result on camera and later celebrated her performance online

She said she scored an aggregate that is over the cut-off mark, with her highest mark being 79 in Economics among her subjects

The lady expressed gratitude and excitement, as her result sparked congratulatory reactions from many social media users

A young candidate of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has celebrated her JAMB result after being scared of checking it initially.

The lady, identified as Sunday Deborah Chinwendu, took to social media to share her result, and her highest score in one of the JAMB subjects has caught the attention of many.

A nervous lady checks her JAMB result and shares what she scored. Photo credit: @divabel84/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady blown away after checking JAMB score

Taking to her TikTok page, @divabel84, Deborah, who is a commercial student, said that she was too nervous to check her 2026 JAMB result. Despite her fears, she decided to check it in front of the camera.

She wrote papers in English, Economics, Government, and Mathematics. She posted the moment she was checking her result on April 20, 2026. The time she was checking her JAMB score was around 4:42a.m.

"I was so nervous. My heart gbim! ghim!! gbim!!!" She said.

She had an aggregate score of 258. She had 62 in English, 79 in Economics, 62 in Government, and 55 in Mathematics.

A young lady posts her JAMB result on social media. Photo credit: @divabel84/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Captioning the exciting moment, she said in the TikTok video:

"I jam JAMB. Y’all Jesus did this one ooo 🥹😭.

258 🙌🏾🙌🏾. I’m so grateful to this my God 🥰🥹❤️❤️ .

To everyone still writing, to those who are yet to see their results,the God that did it for me,may he also do it for you in Jesus name 🙌🏾…Amen."

Reactions as lady checks JAMB score

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who saw her result post on the platform. Some of the comments are below.

Ayoba34 said:

"I pray mine too will be this easy. Also congrats, ma make we dey look for food stuff money for you."

Oluwa timileyin 1234 said:

"Congratulations. 👏 More success ahead in Jesus name.🙏🥰"

jummie said:

"You did well, congratulations."

Queen B. said:

"Omo congrats. Matric loading."

See the video where she was checking her UTME score below:

The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) officially ended on Saturday, April 25, 2026. While the main examination window for the majority of the over 2.2 million candidates was scheduled from April 16 to April 22, the full national schedule extended through to April 25 to accommodate all sessions and potential rescheduling.

The Board has already begun releasing results for most candidates. By April 22, the results for approximately 1.89 million candidates, including those who sat for the exam on April 16, 17, 18, and 20, were made available for checking.

The official national cut-off marks and admission guidelines are expected to be determined at the annual JAMB Policy Meeting, which typically takes place in June.

JAMB candidate trends after checking result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an arts student took to the Internet to celebrate herself after scoring a very high JAMB score in English Language and other subjects she did.

Days after she sat for the 2026 UTME, she took to social media to share a screenshot of the total score she got and shared how she felt.

Many individuals who saw the total JAMB score took to the comments section of the photos she shared to talk about her performance.

Source: Legit.ng