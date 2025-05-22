Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, is now faced with another legal tussle as the Federal Government filed suit against her over the allegation of making defamatory remarks in a television interview.

Senator Natasha remained the sole defendant in a suit number CR/297/25 filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on May 16, 2025.

In the suit, the embattled senator was accused of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person.” The fresh charges fall under Section 391 of the Penal Code. It is punishable under Section 392 of the same Code.

Vanguard reported that the court document indicated that Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president and the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, had been scheduled to testify as witnesses in the case. The duo were also listed as nominal complainants.

The allegations were a result of the senator's comment while speaking in a live interview on Channels Television's "Politics Today" on Thursday, May 3, 2025. The witnesses in the suit also include Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Sandra Duru. Other witnesses are Maya Iliya and Abdulhafiz Garba, who are police investigators.

This came after a series of confrontations between Senator Natasha and the Senate leadership. Natasha was suspended from the Red Chamber on March 6 over gross violation of Senate standing orders after a dispute on a seating arrangement involving Akpabio.

Senator Natasha has alleged that her suspension was unlawful and politically motivated. She also denied the claim that the earlier allegation of sexual harassment within the Senate was unrelated to her.

Weeks after her suspension, Natasha submitted several petitions against the Senate president, which included the allegation that Akpabio plotted her assassination. She also alleged that Bello had initiated and funded her recall from the Senate, adding that the former governor was acting on the instructions of Akpabio.

According to her, the arrangement was to assassinate her in a way that would look like a mob attack outside Abuja. In their reactions to the allegation, Akpabio and Yahaya Bello then petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and called for a full investigation.

They also asked the police boss to prosecute the Kogi senator for criminal defamation, false allegation, incitement and conduct that threatened the peace of the public.

