Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state and the EFCC's case took a dramatic stage on Thursday, May 8, at the FCT High Court in Abuja

This is as Nicholas Ohehomon, EFCC witness and an auditor of the American International School, testified before the court on Bello's alleged advance payment of children's school fees

In 2024, Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman, raised the allegation that the former governor withdrew $720,000 from the Kogi account to make the advance payment

Nicholas Ohehomon, a prosecution witness and an auditor of the American International School, told the court that the Kogi state government did not transfer money to the school to pay Yahaya Bello's children's school fees.

What are the EFCC's allegations against Yahaya Bello

Recall that the former governor is facing a 19-count charge, bordering on money laundering allegations, which amounted to N80 billion.

Ohehomon testified in court about the payment of school fees for former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello's children. Ohehomon, an internal auditor, claimed that the tuition was paid in advance until the children's graduation and that the school had refunded the money to an account provided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During cross-examination, Ohehomon's testimony revealed that the bank statement for the American school did not show any direct transfers from the Kogi State government, local governments in Kogi, or Yahaya Bello himself. The witness confirmed that other parents paid school fees into the account, and their names were reflected in the statement.

Bello's lawyer questions EFCC's witness

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, questioned Ohehomon about the bank statement, which was admitted as "exhibit 16." The witness affirmed that the statement showed the names of the parents who transferred funds to the account.

The court hearing also saw the trial judge, Emeka Nwite, reject the EFCC's request to stop Bello from tendering a previous court document in his ongoing trial.

Daudu had earlier prayed with the FCT High Court in the case between the former governor's nephew, Ali Bello, and the Incorporated Trustees of American International School.

In his argument, the document is more important in the ongoing trial, even though it was a judgment of another court.

EFCC lawyer rejected Yahaya Bello's request

However, the prosecuting counsel of the EFCC, Kemi Pinhero, objected to the tendering of the document. In her argument, the prosecution had yet to close its case.

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC's invitation

