Former SGF, Babachir Lawal, dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a potential platform for the proposed opposition coalition, citing deep-rooted structural issues within the party.

Lawal characterized the PDP as having an "incurable virus," making it unfit to serve as a foundation for the much-anticipated alliance meant to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections

The former SGF also shared details about former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's ongoing involvement in the 2027 coalition talks

In a decisive statement on Wednesday, May 21, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, dismissed the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of being adopted as the platform for the much-anticipated opposition coalition, describing the party as having an “incurable virus.”

2027: PDP unfit for opposition coalition, Lawal says

In an interview on Arise News TV’s ‘The Morning Show’, Lawal addressed the ongoing discussions surrounding the formation of a united front by opposition parties against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We are getting to the end of the process and we will soon announce the party that will lead, or register a new party,” Lawal revealed.

“Nigerians are anxious, and since we are here to serve the people, we are speeding up the process to reduce the tension among ourselves.”

PDP out of Atiku-led coalition talks against Tinubu

Speaking further, Babachir Lawal said the PDP is now out of the coalition talks ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported by Leadership, the chieftain of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) confirmed that there were discussions to either form a new party or join an existing party.

“I can tell you in all the analysis so far, nobody has said anything about adopting PDP as the platform. We have all agreed that PDP has an incurable virus, no antibiotics can cure what is ailing PDP. We don’t want to go into a house that cannot be modified, so PDP is not in that list.”

Lawal’s comments came amidst a series of high-profile meetings among political stakeholders aimed at forming a credible alternative to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He spoke about former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s involvement in the coalition talks and confirmed his active participation in the coalition-building efforts.

However, he kept mum about Atiku's intention to contest for the presidency in the 2027 elections.

“I can confirm that I have run into Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at most of the political meetings we have had in respect to the merger or new political platform.

“Atiku has presented himself at every such meeting, and what I can say is that he is committed to the cause,” Lawal said.

Buhari’s endorsement not needed to defeat Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babachir Lawal lambasted Tinubu's loyalists and some CPC chieftains for “chasing shadows” by trying to get ex-president Muhammadu Buhari’s support.

In an interview, Lawal described the Tinubu administration as anti-poor and called on genuine CPC members to rise against the administration in 2027.

The ex-SGF denied assertions that Buhari had endorsed the merger involving Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, stating that the former president's involvement was unnecessary

