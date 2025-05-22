Key opposition figures including Atiku, Peter Obi, and former governors have chosen the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their coalition platform to challenge Tinubu in 2027

After over six months of negotiations, ADC leaders are set to receive reports from committees managing coalition talks, aiming to finalise strategies and policies for a united front

The ADC-led coalition is seen as a credible, patriotic alternative to the ruling APC, with optimism that internal differences within opposition parties can be resolved before the 2027 elections

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are set to hold a critical meeting in Abuja today, Thursday, May 22, following its selection by key opposition figures as the coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting will hear reports from two negotiating committees assigned to manage coalition talks.

ADC has moved forward with strategic actions as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Nasir El-Rufai prepare to back the party ahead of 2027. Photo credit: @muhammaddayyiib/Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Twitter

Opposition giants adopt ADC for grand coalition

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, and former governors Nasir el-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and Kayode Fayemi reportedly agreed at a high-level Abuja meeting that the ADC offers the most viable structure for their united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Six months of talks culminate in coalition formation

The ADC has spent over six months consulting with like-minded politicians and stakeholders nationwide.

Ahead of today’s meeting, some party stalwarts convened behind closed doors in Abuja, preparing for the briefing by the negotiating teams led by Dr Bamidele Ganiyu Ajadi and Dr Mani Ibrahim Aman.

ADC chairman confirms briefing, calls for unity

ADC National Chairman Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu confirmed the meeting and stressed that the coalition is a patriotic movement to rescue Nigeria.

“Our teams have consulted across society to bring together patriots because Nigeria needs a rescue now,” he said, urging patience until after the briefing when further announcements will be made.

Coalition seen as a credible alternative to APC

ADC is believed to have the capacity to challenge APC and President Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @officialAPCNG/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Sources indicate the coalition platform was chosen for the ADC’s neutrality, flexibility, and national reach. A senior Atiku associate described it as “the operational base for this historic alliance.”

Committees are now finalising key modalities including policy harmonisation and coalition structure ahead of a formal unveiling.

2027 election: APC reacts as Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai adopt ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid a coalition plot, Ajibola Basiru, national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with other opposition leaders, would once again lose in 2027.

Basiru said the opposition leaders would suffer in the 2027 election 'because their coalition is not driven by the best interests of Nigerians'.

Senator Basiru, who advised Atiku, Peter Obi, and others to return to their respective parties, predicted that the coalition leaders would face defeat in the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng