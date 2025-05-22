Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 election, has hinted at the possibility of stepping down for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election

Speaking in a video interview, Adebayo shared that “serious, quiet, and honourable” consultations are already underway among key opposition figures determined to democratically unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The alignment and realignment of opposition forces ahead of Nigeria's 2027 election represents a critical moment for the country's democracy

FCT, Abuja - Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has hinted that he might consider stepping down for Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

Adebayo stated this on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today'. The interview was monitored by Legit.ng.

SDP's Adewole Adebayo explains that he might consider stepping down for Peter Obi in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @Morris_Monye

He said he admires Obi's political activities.

His words:

“I like what he (Obi) is doing. He is serious-minded. He is having meaningful discussion, quiet discussion, honourable discussion."

When asked if he would step down for Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Adebayo replied:

“That will come later, but from what I see, I like what he’s doing.”

Legit.ng reports that Adebayo's SDP, Obi, and other opposition figures have united, with one mission to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

2027 election: Obi gives reason for alignment

Meanwhile, recently, Obi said his involvement in the coalition of opposition parties, ahead of the 2027 election, was not about positions but replacing bad governance with a better one.

The former Anambra state governor said:

“I’m in coalition against hunger, a coalition against poverty, a coalition against ill health, politics for me is not about positions, it is about doing the right thing."

“Whatever you make of it (the report), I can tell you that, I Peter, have told you where I stand. I just came back (from Rome), I didn’t talk about politics, I’m talking about the education of these children. I’m not talking about positions.

“In this country, we are not talking about what we should be talking about. What we should be talking about is how we are going to educate our children.”

2027: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai adopt ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai reportedly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official platform for a new opposition coalition.

The trio reached the decision after a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, signalling the formal emergence of the long-anticipated political alliance.

It was gathered that the meeting included other leaders and stakeholders, who subsequently established committees tasked with ironing out the coalition’s details and logistics.

