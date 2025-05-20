The administration of Agbu Kefas faced intense backlash after the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba state chapter, issued a scathing condemnation

Legit.ng reports that the union reaffirmed its commitment to holding the government accountable, reassuring Taraba residents of its watchdog role in the PDP-governed state

The Taraba state chapter of the NUJ vowed that journalists will continue to report on issues affecting citizens and hold the government accountable, regardless of alleged intimidation or exclusion

Jalingo, Taraba state - The Taraba state government has come under intense criticism following a sweeping condemnation by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Legit.ng reports that the Taraba state chapter of the NUJ accused the government of deliberately sidelining the press during major state functions.

Taraba journalists boycott state government's activities amid the purported imminent visit of President Tinubu.

In a strongly-worded resolution passed during an emergency congress, the Chapel expressed outrage over the government’s failure to accredit its members for coverage of the high-profile Taraba State International Investment Summit (TARAVEST) and the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state scheduled for Wednesday, May 21.

It is not immediately clear if President Tinubu would be in Taraba in person.

Describing the state government's action as a calculated attempt to gag the press, the union, on Tuesday, May 20, unequivocally condemned what it labeled a blatant disregard for press freedom and transparency.

The Chapel subsequently announced an immediate and indefinite boycott of all Taraba state government activities.

Journalists criticises Taraba commissioner

As part of its resolution, Legit.ng understands that the union also passed a vote of no confidence in Zainab Usman Jalingo, the Taraba state commissioner for information.

This followed a statement credited to her regarding the invitation of accredited journalists for a road walk, which members of the Correspondents’ Chapel were allegedly excluded.

Journalists vow to continue watchdog role as Agbu Kefas steers the ship in Taraba state.

Furthermore, the union reassured residents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP-governed) state of its commitment to its watchdog role.

It also noted that journalists will continue to report on issues affecting citizens and will hold the government accountable, regardless of intimidation or exclusion.

