Jalingo, Taraba state - After months of uncertainty, the Taraba state government has finally addressed concerns regarding the prolonged absence of Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali, revealing that he has been undergoing medical treatment for a stroke and is expected to resume duties soon.

The deputy governor’s disappearance from public functions since November 2024 had fueled widespread speculation and concern among residents and political stakeholders.

However, during a press briefing following the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Monday, March 10, the Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Zainab Usman, provided clarity on the matter, Leadership reported.

“His Excellency suffered an ailment in November last year, necessitating his transfer to Abuja for medical care.

“He was later moved to Cairo, Egypt, for further evaluation and treatment. The Commissioner for Health was sent to assess his condition," Usman stated.

Taraba govt calls for understanding

Usman urged the people of Taraba to show empathy towards the deputy governor, emphasizing that health challenges can affect anyone.

“Illness is a natural occurrence that can happen to anyone. Before making legal judgments about a leader’s fitness for office, we should first acknowledge their humanity," she remarked.

Addressing concerns about Alkali’s ability to remain in office, Usman clarified that the governor has the authority to determine the deputy’s status, Vangyard reported.

“As a legal expert, I must point out that the 90-day rule applies strictly to a sitting governor, not a deputy. His eligibility to continue in office is entirely at the discretion of Governor Agbu Kefas,” she explained.

Health commissioner provides update

Speaking on the deputy governor’s health status, the Commissioner for Health, Bordiya Buma, who recently visited Alkali in Egypt, shared insights into his recovery process.

“He suffered a stroke, which resulted in partial paralysis and speech impairment. However, we are encouraged by his progress. Treatment is ongoing, and we are optimistic that he will soon return to the state and resume his duties," Buma disclosed.

While the government did not specify an exact date for his return, officials reassured the public that Alkali’s condition was improving and that he would be back in office once medically cleared.

