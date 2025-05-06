The governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefa, has unveiled a new logo for the Taravest investment summit

The governor also expressed the state’s readiness to welcome the investors to the state

In apparent readiness to host the mother of all investment summits, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, has unveiled the logo of the Taraba State International Investment Summit 2025 – dubbed Taravest 2025.

This is even as the governor expressed the readiness of the state to welcome the global investment public to the state.

Governor Agbu Kefa unveils the new logo ahead of the investment summit. Credit: Taraba State.

Kefas reassures investors

The event is scheduled to be held in the state capital, Jalingo, on the 21st of May 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kefas said the unveiling of the logo is a call to action and urged the various committees to work relentlessly to ensure the success of the event.

According to the governor, since the creation of the state, it has never hosted an event dedicated to showcasing its vast potential to the world, except this.

He said the logo is more than just a graphic design but an emblem of collective ambition and the rising map of the state.

Dr Agbu Kefas added that the logo will be the banner of the state as it engages Investors, partners, and opinion leaders and signifies the dawn of the new economic era for the state.

Elumelu assures of programme’s success

The Chairman of the main committee of the event, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, said sub-committees have been set up to ensure the success of the programme and that relevant contacts have also been made.

On her part, the state commissioner of information and reorientation, Barr Zainab Usman Jalingo, highlighted to the gathering — the composition of the logo.

The Theme: Unlocking Taraba’s Investment Potentials: Advancing Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialisation (AEMI) for Sustainable Growth and Development.

She noted that the summit represents a defining moment for the economic repositioning of the state,

She said:

“The forthcoming Taraba State International Investment Summit 2025 (Taravest), scheduled for 21st May 2025, represents a defining moment in the economic repositioning of Taraba State.

Taravest to attract global investors

“It is designed to be one of the most significant and purposeful investment forums in recent times. Taravest is strategically structured to attract global attention to the vast economic potential residing within our state.

“With a central focus on Agriculture, Energy, Mining, and Industrialisation (AEMI), the summit will convene international investors, development partners, policy leaders, and technocrats to discuss and actualise investment prospects in these priority sectors.

“Taravest 2025 is not merely an event, it is a statement of intent and a bold affirmation of our administration’s commitment to economic revitalisation, job creation, and innovation-driven growth” she enthused.

