Also, the army disclosed that its troops had neutralised a notorious Boko Haram commander, Abu Rijab, and other terrorist fighters in an offensive operation on Saturday

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested the chairman of the Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association in Taraba State, Adamu Tanko, for selling an AK-47 rifle to a suspected terrorist.

The army said investigations revealed that the rifle Tanko sold had been recovered during a counterterrorism operation in Plateau State.

This Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement shared on its X page on Sunday August 18, The punch reported.

The post read:

“In a separate operation in Taraba State, troops acting on credible intelligence arrested the chairman of the Gassol Local Government Area Hunters’ Association, Alhaji Adamu Tanko, for selling an AK-47 rifle to a suspected terrorist.

“The investigation revealed that the weapon had been recovered during a joint operation against terrorists in Boki Lamba, a border town with Plateau State.”

Troops neutralize Boko Haram commander in Borno

Also, the troops deployed for counterterrorism operations in Borno State killed Abu Rijab, a terrorist commander on their wanted list.

The Nigerian Army said the operation took place in Bula Daloye, Bama local government area of Borno.

It said the successful operation was in addition to the surrender of numerous terrorists and their families to the troops as a result of sustained pressure against their enclaves

Army said the troops also apprehended several criminal suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

Nigerians react as army arrest Taraba hunter's chairman

