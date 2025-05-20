Peter Obi is set to declare his 2027 presidential bid as a leading candidate, rejecting any vice-presidential role, following stalled coalition talks with Atiku

Atiku Abubakar has moved to advance alliance discussions with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after coalition talks with Obi’s camp collapsed

Both Obi and Atiku’s camps deny reports of a joint ticket, emphasising their commitment to forming a broad coalition focused on addressing Nigeria’s key challenges

Amid mounting political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, sources indicate that Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, is set to declare his own presidential bid, this time as the leading contender without any deputy role.

This development coincides with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar entering into alliance talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following the collapse of earlier coalition talks with Obi’s camp.

Obi poised to declare presidential ambition soon

Multiple sources confirmed that Obi is preparing to formally announce his 2027 presidential candidacy and is expected to reveal the political platform he will run on in the coming days.

Elder statesman and APGA founding chairman Dr Chekwas Okorie disclosed to The Guardian:

“Peter Obi will not run as anyone’s running mate. He led a three-day meeting with Atiku’s team, and they could not agree on the vice-presidential offer.”

“Within the week, he will present himself as a presidential contender and may unveil his party platform.”

Atiku advances talks with African Democratic Congress

Following stalled coalition talks with Obi, Atiku is reportedly in advanced discussions with the ADC, led by Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, with plans to possibly run under its banner, Guardian reported.

Okorie added that ADC is undergoing a leadership shakeup, absorbing former Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) figures, and is shaping up to be part of a three-horse race for 2027.

Chief Nwosu confirmed the party has been approached by politicians but deferred official comment on Atiku’s plans, citing the upcoming primary and national convention.

South-East opposition to Obi accepting deputy role

Political observers argue that any suggestion of Obi accepting a vice-presidential slot under Atiku would face stiff resistance from the South-East and Obi’s supporters, who view his 2023 presidential run as a milestone for Igbo political assertion.

Zoning considerations and regional political dynamics suggest that the South-East desires a presidential candidate from the region, and a secondary role for Obi would diminish the region’s influence, Leadership reported.

Obi and Atiku camps deny reports of joint ticket

Both Obi’s Obidient Movement and Atiku’s camp dismissed media reports suggesting a joint presidential ticket for 2027 as rumours designed to create division.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, described the reports as speculative and insisted both leaders remain committed to forming a broad coalition to oust President Bola Tinubu.

Obi’s spokesman, Nana Kazaure, emphasised:

“There is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever. Our objective is to unite against bad governance, corruption, hunger, and poverty—not to engage in power struggles.”

Obi focuses on coalition against Nigeria’s challenges

Responding to questions about the alleged vice-presidential offer, Obi stated that his priority is a coalition focused on tackling Nigeria’s pressing problems.

“I am in a coalition against hunger, poverty, and the poor state of health and education. Politics is not about position; it is about doing the right thing," he said.

Obi’s comments reinforce his commitment to the coalition’s mission rather than personal political ambition.

Coalition efforts continue amid political tension

Atiku’s media adviser reiterated that opposition leaders are diligently working to build a unified platform for 2027, despite resistance from PDP governors.

“Power belongs to the people, and the people are powering this coalition process,” he said.

The coming weeks are expected to see intensified activity as candidates formalise their intentions and coalitions solidify ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2027 elections.

