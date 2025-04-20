A political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the rejection of Atiku Abubakar-led coalition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors

The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said the PDP governors are out of touch with the people for rejecting the coalition

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Agaba explained how Atiku can still form the coalition against President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors rejected Atiku Abubakar-led coalition because they are out of touch with the people.

Legit.ng recalls that the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, said the PDP governors against coalition may be secretly working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kelly Agaba says PDP governors are out of touch with the people for rejecting Atiku-led coalition. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Momodu said the main opposition leaders - Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso - cannot individually defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Why PDP governors rejected Atiku-led coalition

Agaba said the PDP governors' decision to reject Atiku’s coalition highlights their disconnect from the people and struggles.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

"The PDP governors' rejection of the Redemption Coalition doesn't faze us. Our strength lies with the Nigerian masses, who are suffering under the current administration's policies. These governors are out of touch with the people, prioritizing their interests over the welfare of their citizens.”

The political analyst said the redemptive coalition will continue to push for change despite rejection from the PDP governors.

According to Agaba, the Redemption Coalition is more than just a grouping of politicians; it's a movement driven by the struggles of the downtrodden.

He said the coalition would be achieved by a message directly to the people through town hall meetings and dialogues, engaging with the true kingmakers – the masses.

“History has shown us that similar alliances can backfire. The Alliance for Democracy's alliance with certain forces in 2003 ultimately led to their downfall. We won't be deterred. The PDP governors' decision only highlights their disconnect from the people and their struggles.”

Ex-APC chieftain gives update on coalition against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, gave an update on the coalition.

Lukman said the negotiations are in the advanced stage on the a coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Lukman, Nigerians will be formally informed of all the details once the negotiations are finalised.

2027 election: Obidients take notable stand amid coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as politicking for the 2027 general elections thickens, the success of the coalition against Tinubu would depend on various factors.

Legit.ng reports that the circumstances include the ability to maintain internal cohesion, appeal to a broad voter base, and effectively challenge the incumbent APC government.

In the event the coaltion is successful, it could significantly impact the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng