The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its much-anticipated 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, originally scheduled for May 27, 2025, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The postponement aims to give the reconciliation committee, led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, more time to resolve internal conflicts within the party.

PDP Postpones NEC Meeting Amid Pressure to Take Action on Atiku, Wike Disputes

In a formal notice signed by National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, the party informed members that the new date for the NEC meeting will be announced later.

The notice warned that any notice issued by the Deputy National Secretary acting as National Secretary is unauthorised and should be disregarded.

“The postponement is to allow the Bukola Saraki Reconciliation Committee to complete its assignment of resolving some internal conflicts necessary for a peaceful NEC meeting,” the statement read.

Disciplinary committee criticised for inaction

Acting PDP National Chairman, Ilya Damagum, expressed frustration at the party’s disciplinary committee’s slow response to at least 40 petitions, including those against FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking on BBC Hausa’s Gane Man Hanya programme, Damagum revealed that only one petition was acted upon, a delay he blamed for worsening the party’s internal divisions.

“There were strong grounds to remove Wike and others from the party,” Damagum lamented. He said the disciplinary committee was advised that the conduct of five key troublemakers warranted expulsion but failed to act until after the 2023 elections. Now, I am in charge, and they pressure me to expel him after the damage they caused," Damagum stated.

Calls for discipline from party elders

Former PDP National Auditor Ray Nnaji also called for firm discipline, accusing Wike of derailing the party.

“If he doesn’t want to remain, he should leave. His conduct is damaging the PDP,” Nnaji said.

He also criticised the threats issued by some South-East leaders over the party’s national secretary position, advocating for dialogue over intimidation.

“The party belongs to all,” he stated. Party chieftain James Uzosike echoed the need for decisive leadership to tackle the crisis.

BoT member demands firm stance on loyalty

PDP Board of Trustees member Chief Olabode George urged the NEC to take a hard line on discipline, saying,

“Anyone who is not loyal to the party should be shown the way out.”

He condemned members who voted for the APC presidential candidate while claiming PDP membership as double standards.

