The coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now effectively in existence, even though a public announcement is yet to be made

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai have reportedly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official platform for a new opposition coalition.

According to Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday, May 21, the trio reached the decision after a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, signalling the formal emergence of the long-anticipated political alliance.

2027 election: Opposition leaders agree to unite

An anonymous source confirmed the outcome of the meeting.

He said:

“They have adopted the African Democratic Party as the coalition party — all of them (Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai) are working together. They came to the conclusion last night up till the early hours of this morning. You know politicians meet when we are asleep.”

Furthermore, the source disclosed that the meeting included other leaders and stakeholders who subsequently established committees tasked with ironing out the coalition’s details and logistics.

The insider added:

“All the leaders and stakeholders of the coalition were there. They set up committees to dot the Is and cross the Ts, while preparing the way for the eventual public unveiling of the coalition. But effectively, as we speak, the coalition has been born."

Though the coalition has yet to announce an official unveiling date, the source suggested it will happen “very soon”.

Babachir Lawal confirms coalition's fresh moves

Meanwhile, Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has revealed that the politicians pushing for a strong opposition coalition had considered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a no-go area because of her internal challenges which he considered incurable virus.

Babachir, who spoke when he appeared on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’, disclosed that part of the consideration of the coalition’s technical committee was examining whether the alliance should register a new party or adopt and upgrade an existing one.

The former SGF also confirmed that Atiku was a committed and active member of the group championing the coalition campaign to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

According to him, the coalition was mostly driven by politicians, who agreed to form an alliance against the ruling party.

2027 election: Primate Ayodele issues warning

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele said Tinubu is the one citizens should vote for in the 2027 election.

Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, stated that his assertion may appear "surprising".

The Lagos-based cleric warned that if Nigerians vote for Obi, "tragedy will strike this nation", adding that "if they vote for Atiku, Nigeria will collapse."

