In what could be described as a bold move, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has petitioned the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, over recent actions of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Dr. Sandra Duru

Filed through her lawyer, Senator Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), Senator Natasha accused the duo of alleged criminal conspiracy, defamation, cyberstalking, and an attempted assassination

The Kogi senator who was suspended for six months Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed Akpabio and Dr. Sandra orchestrated a coordinated smear campaign designed to damage her reputation

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has filed a fresh petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and one Dr. Sandra Duru to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and another one to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

"Akpabio after my life," Natasha tells AGF, IGP

Legit.ng recalls that Senator Akpabio filed a new lawsuit against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, Natasha in the petition, alleged criminal conspiracy, defamation, and cyber-related offenses.

According to the petition, Senator Akpabio and Dr. Duru were accused of orchestrating a malicious campaign against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The campaign allegedly involved defamation, cyber-stalking, and attempted assassination.

“The allegations against me are false and part of a conspiracy to undermine my work and reputation,” Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

“I fear for my safety and that of my family due to the harassment and intimidation.”

Natasha petitions IGP, AGF over alleged assasination, defamation

The petition claimed Dr. Sandra Duru, posing as “Prof. Mgbeke,” initially presented herself as a supporter but later demanded payment for “framing narratives” and rallying digital support.

When Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan declined, Dr. Duru allegedly launched a character assassination campaign.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team said:

“We believe the evidence will show a deliberate campaign to malign and endanger our client through false accusations.”

Continuing, the petition also alleged Senator Akpabio had a motive to retaliate against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan after she publicly accused him of sexual harassment in February 2025.

The suspended Senator also urged the IGP and AGF to wade into the alleged attempt on her life by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In a petition dated 15th May, 2025, Akpoti Uduaghan, in the petition filed on her behalf by her counsel, Sen Ehiogie West-Idahosa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), averred that the petition is supported by incontrovertible evidence from public broadcasts, witness testimonies, media reports, and expert analyses.

Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that facts available to her demonstrate a deliberate retaliatory campaign by Senator Akpabio, using proxies and resources at his disposal, to harm her.

She called on the minister and the IGP to examine the statements and actions of third-party collaborators who publicly endorsed the defamatory broadcast against her to determine their knowledge of and participation in the conspiracy.

“We maintain that the actions against our client amount to a criminal enterprise violating multiple laws. We respectfully urge your service to painstakingly investigate the contents of this Petition and ensure that justice Is expeditiously dispensed to all who may be found wanting regardless of their status in the Nigerian society,” she submitted through her counsel, Idahosa.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Natasha reacts to US-based activist claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, aka Professor Mgbeke's allegations against her.

The suspended federal lawmaker said the claim that she lied against the Senate President about the sexual harassment is false.

The Kogi Central senator said the allegations are manipulated to serve Mgbeke’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Akpabio.

