Senate President Godswill Akpabio has filed a new lawsuit against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central district

Akpabio accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of mocking him in a satirical apology posted recently on social media

The lawsuit, filed at the federal high court, Abuja, under case number CS/384/25 and dated May 7, wants Akpoti-Uduaghan to delete the post from all her social media platforms

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has asked a federal high court in Abuja to compel Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central district, to delete the satirical apology she posted on her social media platforms.

As reported on Thursday, May 8, by Premium Times, Akpabio’s request is contained in a motion as part of an ongoing lawsuit initiated by the suspended senator to contest her suspension from the Senate.

Akpabio expresses displeasure with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's 'satirical apology' letter. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Guardian also noted the Nigerian No.3 citizen's fresh legal action.

Recall on April 4, Justice Binta Nyako, who took over the case after another judge stepped down, issued an order barring both parties from making public statements related to the case, especially concerning the sexual harassment allegations.

The judge ruled that:

“There shall be no press interviews by all parties and counsels as regard the subject matter of this suit. There shall be no streaming or social media post as regards this case. There shall be no television analysis of this subject matter while the case is subjudice.”

Despite this order, on April 27, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan posted a satirical apology on her official Facebook page. In the post, she mocked the leadership style of the senate president and his alleged misconduct in the upper chamber.

The senate president’s legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is arguing through the motion that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s post violated the court’s order. It, therefore, asked the court to mandate her to delete the satirical post from all her social media platforms.

Also, Akpabio’s legal team is asking the court to direct the suspended senator to issue a written apology, to be published in at least two national newspapers, and an affidavit of compliance confirming her adherence to these directives.

Legit.ng had reported how Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, in April, mocked Akpabio with a satirical apology posted on her official Facebook page.

In the letter, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan sarcastically apologised for her “crime of maintaining dignity and self-respect” in the Senate.

She said success in the Senate under Akpabio’s leadership seemed to depend not on merit, but on compliance with personal demands.

Natasha: Ezekwesili reacts as woman accuses her of collecting bribe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, denied collecting bribe to back Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central.

Ezekwesili said every reasonable Nigerian knows that her unshakable values, convictions, voice, and stance on public interest issues cannot be tarnished.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng