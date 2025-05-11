Prof. Sandra Duru, also known as Prof. Mgbeke has been accused of paying N300,000 to manipulate audio recordings against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Media personality Francess Olisa-Ogbonnaya claimed Professor Mgbeke gave her a script to doctored audio and video materials against the suspended Kogi Central senator

According to Olisa-Ogbonnaya, Prof Mgbeke demanded a refund after she removed false claims from the final edit

FCT, Abuja - Media personality Francess Olisa Ogbonnaya alleged that Prof. Sandra Duru, also known as Prof. Mgbeke paid her N300,000 to manipulate audio recordings against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that Professor Mgbeke submitted alleged phone records with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for forensic analysis.

Olisa-Ogbonnaya claims Pro Mgbeke asked her to manipulate audio recordings against discredit Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

Pro Mgbeke, in a live Facebook session, accused Natasha of offering her N200 million to implicate Senate President Godswill Akpabio in an organ harvesting and murder scandal.

The United States-based activist called on international security agencies and the Nigerian Police to investigate Natasha’s alleged claims regarding the murder of a young girl named Umoren and noted the senator is bent on destroying men.

Olisa-Ogbonnaya accused Prof Mgbeke of a coordinated attempt to smear the reputation of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reputation and falsified claims of sexual harassment.

She claimed Prof Mgbeke approached her to produce an altered voiceover to implicate the suspended Kogi Central Senator in a scandal.

Ogbonnaya stated this during an interview with journalist Adeola Fayehun.

According to Olisa-Ogbonnaya, Pro Mgbeke asked her to publicly discredit Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan through television and social media.

She said the request included the use of doctored audio and video materials to suggest the Senator made inflammatory remarks and fabricated allegations.

The media personalisty added that there is nowhere in the clips he received from Prof Mgbele where Natasha said she wanted to bring down the Yoruba government.

“How do you think Sen. Natasha will bring down the Yoruba government? A Kogi person is a minority Nigerian. They don’t have alliances like that. Sometimes they are more tilted to the Yorubas. Sometimes, the Igalas are even taken to be Igbos."

According to her, Mgbeke paid her N300,000 for the audio production but later demanded a refund after she removed false claims from the final edit.

“She sent me a script and asked me to use my voice to narrate it, but I refused to include parts that could not be defended. I couldn’t put myself or my registered company at risk by promoting lies,”

“She (Sandra Duru) contacted me on Easter Monday. She said she wanted me to help her produce an audio that could ‘expose’ Senator Natasha. When I edited out lies, she got upset and said I was sabotaging her plans,”

Natasha reacts to US-based activist claims

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted to United States-based activist Professor Mgbeke's allegations against her.

The suspended federal lawmaker said the claim that she lied against the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio about the sexual harassment is false.

The Kogi Central senator said the allegations are manipulated to serve Mgbeke’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Akpabio.

