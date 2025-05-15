A PDP youth group has accused Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of misleading Rivers Governor Fubara, resulting in political instability and a state of emergency in the state

The group claims Ugochinyere fueled the governor's defiance against party elders and pushed divisive agendas that have damaged PDP’s internal unity and public image

CPYD is now urging the party leadership to discipline Ugochinyere and resist attempts to derail the upcoming NEC meeting and future electoral prospects

A youth faction within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as the Coalition of PDP Youth Defenders (CPYD), has sharply criticized Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for allegedly misleading Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and aggravating tensions within the party both regionally and nationally.

According to the group, Ugochinyere’s statements and actions have not only worsened the PDP’s internal disputes but also played a significant role in the political collapse in Rivers, culminating in President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Fubara and his deputy.

The state is now under the control of a sole administrator, tasked with restoring calm and governance.

PDP group condemns prominent political leader

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, CPYD President, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed Salihu, described the federal lawmaker as “a merchant of confusion” who has repeatedly misled party leadership and driven Governor Fubara into needless confrontations.

“It is no longer speculation that Hon. Ugochinyere has been the one whispering false hope into the ears of Governor Fubara while steering him into avoidable confrontation,” Salihu said.

“Today, Rivers State is under emergency rule, the PDP has lost grip, and the people are suffering — all because of one man’s obsession with being the face of rebellion.”

Fubara misled to take-on Tinubu ally

The youth group claimed Ugochinyere actively encouraged Fubara to disregard efforts by the PDP Governors’ Forum and party elders aimed at resolving his conflict with former Governor Nyesom Wike.

They allege that this defiance led to a breakdown of state institutions and a rejection of reconciliation agreements facilitated by the presidency.

The CPYD also accused Ugochinyere of colluding with a faction of anti-party elements to obstruct the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, using the current leadership dispute over the acting National Secretary position as a diversion.

“This is the same Ugochinyere who once claimed to defend party supremacy. Now, he’s undermining the party’s decisions and calling for the removal of leaders who don’t dance to his tune,” Salihu said.

Further criticizing the lawmaker’s recent media appearances, the group condemned his claims surrounding the PDP’s governorship candidate in Anambra, stating that Ugochinyere has been “deliberately misleading” the public.

“The PDP must remain focused on its role as the main opposition party. Ugochinyere’s reckless outbursts and deception have already cost us Rivers. We must not let him destroy what’s left of our electoral fortunes,” the statement read.

The CPYD reaffirmed its commitment to the party’s constitution and leadership, calling on PDP members to reject what it described as “noisy activism devoid of substance” and instead uphold unity and discipline ahead of the crucial 2027 elections.

Lawyers react as Tinubu declares state of emergency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, along with the suspension of the state’s executive and legislative branches, had ignited widespread debate among legal experts, human rights advocates, and political observers across Nigeria.

The move, intended to address the deepening political and security crisis in the state, has drawn mixed reactions.

