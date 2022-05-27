Shomolu, Lagos - Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Shomolu area of Lagos state have accused the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of allegedly plotting to impose a candidate for the Somolu Constituency 1 seat in the state House of Assembly.

Legit.ng reports that the APC members, who made this allegation at the Somolu local government secretariat, the venue of the primary election, further alleged that Governor Sanwo-Olu in connivance with the chairman of the council, Abdulhameed Salawu popularly known as Dullar, planned to impose one Abiodun Orekoya on the constituents.

Shomolu APC members protesting at Shomolu local government over alleged imposition of candidate by Sanwo-Olu. Credit: Oluwatobi Agbonton.

According to them, Orekoya, who is allegedly the governor’s cousin, presently serves as commissioner 1 in the state Local Government Service Commission, and has refused to resign from the position despite wanting to contest for the Assembly seat.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the primary election, a youth leader in the local government, Oluwatobi Agbonton said, “We have been here since 8am and they have refused to allow us carry on with the election and we have heard that the governor and chairman of Somolu LGA, Dullar, have concluded plans to impose Orekoya.

He added:

“We are not going to allow any form of imposition from both Governor Sanwo-Olu and Dullar because in Somolu Constituency 1, we have our preferred candidate, who is Remi Ogbara and he is choice of every APC member in Somolu Constituency 1. They should allow a free and fair process and not impose the governor’s cousin on us.”

Also speaking on behalf of United Voices of Somolu, Olaide Oke called on the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to quickly wade into the matter and not allow the will of few individuals to prevail over the majority.

Oke noted:

“We are calling on our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Governor Babajide and protégés in Somolu to order. Any attempt to subvert the popular will of the majority will be met with stiff resistance.

“The good people of Somolu Constituency 1 are demanding that a young and fresh blood be allowed to replace Honourable Olowo Rotimi who is currently serving in his fourth term in the House, and that young vibrant person is Aderemi Ogbara.

“Ogbara remains the young face of Somolu people to clinch the seat. That is why we have been here since morning to participate in the primaries but they want to impose another person on us but we won’t accept.

She further stated:

“We are not going to allow Dullar and the governor to have their way by standing against the wishes of the progressives and majority. That charade cannot continue, the United Voices of Somolu unequivocally and categorical demand the declaration of Aderemi Ogbara as our party flag bearer for Somolu Constituency 1 seat without any delay.

“Any attempt by Governor Sanwo-Olu to change the narrative by imposing his cousin, will spell doom for the APC in Somolu as a whole."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that residents of the area sent a warning to the leadership of the ruling APC to disqualify Hon. Rotimi Olowo from contesting the Somolu Constituency 1 seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

It was reported that the residents under the aegis of Concerned Somolu People, from Bajulaye to the APC Secretariat at Onipanu, insisted that if the APC fails to heed their call and allow Olowo to participate in the primaries, they may be forced to work against the ruling in the general elections.

They maintained that Olowo, who had been a member of the House of Assembly since 2007, cannot represent them again for a fifth term.

