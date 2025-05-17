The APC North-West zone has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 elections, following a stakeholders' meeting in Kaduna

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, moved the motion, which was seconded by Kebbi Governor, Nasir Idris, and supported by key party leaders

In exchange, all incumbent APC governors in the zone were offered automatic tickets for second-term bids

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

This decision was reached during the party’s zonal stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday, where top-ranking party members and government officials gathered to review party strategy and reaffirm support for current leadership.

North-West endorses Tinubu's 2027 bid

The endorsement motion was initiated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, and was swiftly seconded by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

The event concluded with a communique read by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, who also serves as the APC North-West Coordinating Governor.

The communique confirmed the zone’s unanimous vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and formally declared their support for his second-term campaign.

In a reciprocal gesture, all incumbent APC governors from the North-West were assured automatic tickets to contest for a second term in their respective states come 2027.

This move signals the party’s intent to maintain continuity across key political offices in the region, reinforcing its internal cohesion.

Prominent party members grace meeting

Present at the meeting were several key figures within the APC, including the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa). Governors of Katsina and Sokoto were represented by high-ranking officials.

Also in attendance were Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and several former governors and lawmakers from the region.

Notable among them were former Governors Bello Masari (Katsina), Ahmed Sani Yerima (Zamfara), Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara), and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), along with ex-lawmaker Shehu Sani.

The North-West zone is considered a crucial political stronghold for the APC, and Saturday’s endorsement signals early preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Party officials say the gathering not only served as a show of unity but also reaffirmed the region's commitment to supporting the party’s agenda at both state and national levels.

