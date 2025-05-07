Derin Phillips, an aspirant for the office of the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairman, has highlighted his plan to revamp the council

As the race for the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairmanship intensifies, All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant Derin Phillips has released a five-point agenda aimed at repositioning the council for improved service delivery.

The plan, known as FAITH, focuses on Financing and Innovation, Access to Social Welfare, Innovation in Education and Technology, Transparency in Governance, and Health and Environment.

Phillips, speaking during an event in Obalende, said the proposal was drawn from his interactions with residents and a personal understanding of the council’s socio-economic needs. He described the area as a strategic part of Lagos and emphasised his readiness to provide inclusive leadership if elected.

Denrin Phillips, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), emphasises the need to have a quality candidate ahead of the Lagos council election.

Lagos council election: Philips shares plan

Under his “Financing and Innovation” proposal, Phillips aims to provide grants and support to small businesses and young entrepreneurs in the LCDA. He also pledged to expand access to social welfare, particularly for the vulnerable, as part of efforts to reduce hardship among residents.

Education and technology also form a significant part of his plan. Phillips stressed the importance of equipping young people with digital skills, particularly in artificial intelligence, to boost employment and innovation. He argued that exposure to global tech trends would better prepare the local population for the future of work.

On transparency, he committed to fostering open governance by creating direct communication channels between the chairman’s office and residents. According to him, this would ensure timely response to issues and greater trust in local administration.

Phillips also promised to prioritise healthcare and environmental sustainability. He noted that thousands had benefited from his previous free medical outreach programmes and expressed readiness to expand these initiatives if given the mandate to serve.

Lagos poll: Philips speaks about his experience

The event where Phillips presented his vision drew large crowds of party members and residents who expressed confidence in his leadership capacity. Many cited his record of service as Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos state governor and his background in business and politics as indicators of preparedness.

Phillips described his ambition as the next step in a political journey that began in his school years, shaped in part by his mother’s service under the President Bola Tinubu administration. He said his long-standing commitment to public service and leadership roles positioned him to lead the council effectively.

Denrin Phillips, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeks support ahead of the Lagos council election.

When is Lagos council election?

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) earlier announced that the state council election would hold on July 12.

According to Premium Times, Tope Ojo, LASIEC’s head of public affairs, said the election would feature 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats.

The election is coming amid efforts by the Tinubu-led administration to strengthen local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Lagos state has 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, the son of Mudashiru Obasa, the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, is among the popular names ahead of the local government election in the state.

The graduate of Accounting and Finance from Hertfordshire is vying to become the next chairman of Agege local government.

LG autonomy: Why scrapping LCDA is complex

Earlier, Legit.ng examined the conversations surrounding scrapping LCDAs following the verdict of the Supreme Court granting autonomy to local government in Nigeria.

Speaking on this, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, urged the affected states with LCDAs to approach the national assembly for a review of the local government law rather than scrapping them.

