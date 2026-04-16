Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold bought two brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles within a single week, referring to them as twins Taye and Kehinde

A video showed the father of two relaxing in the driver's seat of his new black G-Wagon, smiling as his friend hailed him

Another clip showed the singer parting ways with his Range Rover, sparking reactions online as many fans celebrated the singer

While many fans expected Adekunle Gold to simply settle down and quietly enjoy the recent arrival of his second child, the singer had much flashier plans in mind.

The Nigerian music star has just splashed millions to acquire two brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles in a single week.

Adekunle Gold shows off two new Mercedes-Benz cars. Photo: adekunlegold/asakygrn

Source: Instagram

The massive purchase comes just days after he and his wife, Simi, celebrated their growing family.

A recent online video captured the father of two exploring the plush interior of a black G-Wagon. His friend could be heard hailing him as he sat comfortably behind the wheel of the luxury model.

While showing off the fresh ride, the singer, also known as AG Baby, explained that a second vehicle is already being shipped. He playfully named the cars in Yoruba terms for twins.

"This is Taye; Kehinde is on its way," the joyful singer said.

Watch the video here:

To make room for these upgrades, the Afrobeats and Fuji singer is letting go of his older luxury SUV, as another circulating social media video showed him standing by his Range Rover to bid the vehicle goodbye.

The video hinted that he was giving the older car away, expressing deep gratitude for how well it performed over the years before moving forward. He spoke directly to the parked vehicle before making his grand exit.

"Thank you so much, thank you for serving me. I am moving on to greater things," he declared.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's luxury purchase

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"Music no be joke again one hit = 3 Benz, next week 4th dey land. Garage be the real album drop."

@Aguatazik commented:

"When songs are selling out stadiums and your wife is a queen, 3 Benzes is just the minimum purchase."

@chaintunez wrote:

"Omo see wetin music dey pay! Adekunle Gold don turn car collector. If you know you know… stop the side-eye and pick up the mic abeg. Your own G-Wagon dey wait."

@WaversClub_CN reacted:

"More grace to your elbow. Make I celebrate with you so my own go show quick."

@ValentineP30161 said:

"Hard work on full display. From the streets of Lagos to a three-car Mercedes week — AG Baby is a reminder that talent, patience, and consistency always pay off eventually."

@Anormal_drem commented:

"Make you try Dey invest this music money, e get why ooo.. make lucky Udu no come post your children tomorrow.. all these Cars nah Financial mistake be this."

AG Baby shows off new black G-Wagon as second Mercedes-Benz is in transit, bids goodbye to old Range Rover. Photo: adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold, Simi crush divorce rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi had reaffirmed their love amid divorce rumours that circulated online a few weeks ago.

The couple was rumoured to have ended their marriage, with a purported divorce certificate trending online, but they later made their first public appearance together when they both sighted the moon before Eid al-Fitr.

Adekunle Gold shared a snippet of their upcoming song, in which they both sang together, with Simi stating that only God can take away what He has given them and that their love is sweet, making her heart full of joy.

Source: Legit.ng