A stranger who was welcomed to join a private football match allegedly carted away eight high-end mobile phones belonging to the players

The suspect reportedly faked a physical injury during the match to gain early access to the stands where the players’ personal belongings were kept

Okey Bakassi offered a N5 million reward to anyone who could provide verifiable information leading to the identification and arrest of the culprit

Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi has offered a N5 million reward to anyone who can help identify a young man accused of stealing multiple mobile phones during a football game in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the comedian, the incident occurred after the stranger joined a group of friends for a friendly match. The group reportedly allowed him to participate despite not knowing him.

However, what started as a casual game soon took an unexpected turn.

Okey Bakassi offered a N5 million reward to anyone who could help catch the culprit. Photos: Okey Bakassi.

Source: Instagram

Okey Bakassi, who was crowned king in 2025, explained that the young man suddenly claimed he was injured during the match and requested to sit out.

He then moved toward the stands where players had kept their belongings.

Moments later, several phones were discovered missing.

The comedian alleged that the suspect made away with about eight mobile devices belonging to members of the group.

“A really sad story cos how can you go to the field to join men where they’re playing football, and after they accepted you to play even though you’re a stranger, you had to fake injury only to go sit down at the stand so you can steal everyone’s phones,” he said.

Following the incident, the comedian disclosed that he is offering N5 million to anyone who provides credible information leading to the identification or location of the suspect.

The comedian described the situation as disappointing, noting that the act betrayed the group's trust.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Okey Bakkasi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@minugirl49268 stated:

"That’s really sad someone was shown kindness and still chose to betray that trust. This is why people are becoming more careful these days."

@MR_HEYZ1 commented:

"Some individuals are evil, instead of seeking for connection that could change your life positively, i hope his been dealt with wherever he is."

@j94626377 shared:

"He’s a fo0l an opportunity for you to discuss business opportunities and also tell them your kind of business and that you will need their patronage but No you decided to steal their phones id!0t"

@HardeyNova wrote:

"There should be CCTV on that field which will definitely capture the guy’s face. Put his face out here abeg make we sharply find am."

Okey Bakassi was crowned a king in Imo State in 2025. Photos: Okey Bakassi.

Source: Instagram

Okey Bakassi gets luxury car from E-money

Legit.ng earlier reported that billionaire E-Money scored more accolades from many in the online community after fulfilling his promises.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the serial entrepreneur announced that he finally kept his word about gifting new cars to comedians Okey Bakassi and Yaw.

A video captured the moment the veteran entertainers received the keys to their latest automobiles during their visit to E-money’s residence.

Source: Legit.ng