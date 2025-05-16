The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has firmly rejected the decision by the Joint JAMB to schedule a fresh UTME for candidates affected by the recent technical error

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on May 14, acknowledged that errors in processing led to this year's mass failures, particularly in the five South-East states and Lagos

While JAMB proposed a retake of the examination as a solution, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization has described the plan as “totally unacceptable”

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has rejected the decision by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to schedule a fresh examination for candidates affected by what it termed “errors” in the recently released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Ohanaeze speaks as JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, admitted to errors in this year's UTME exercise, reschedules resit for affected candidates. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, had on Wednesday, May 14, admitted that errors led to the low scores of candidates in the five South-East states and Lagos State.

Fresh UTME: Ohanaeze demands 300 scores for S'East candidates

Reacting in a statement, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, described the decision as “totally unacceptable.”

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the group also demanded that 300 scores be awarded to all affected candidates from the South-East.

Ohanaeze demands compensation for affected candidates, insisted that resit is a mental torture. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

Okwu said it was a disservice for JAMB to subject the candidates to “another round of mental torture, stress, and risk” for no fault of theirs, The Guardian reported.

Okwu said:

“We want to state unequivocally that our people will not accept any fresh examination, having already been subjected to mental torture by JAMB.

“The candidates are not in the right frame of mind to undergo another examination, having been faced with mental torture ever since the fake results were announced.

“Besides, who is going to bear the cost? The same parents who are facing severe financial challenges? What of the risk of moving to the examination locations, in a country ravaged by insecurity?”

He warned that should JAMB fail to meet their demands, the group would take legal action against the Board.

Read more about UTME 2025 here:

2025 JAMB results: Family of girl who died breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Faith Opesusi, a 19-year-old UTME candidate, took her own life after receiving a low score of 146 in 2025, despite scoring high in 2024.

Her father, Oluwafemi Opesusi, said the pain of the low score devastated Faith, who wanted to study Microbiology, but the result crushed her dreams.

JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede admitted that an error had affected scores for thousands of candidates, apologised, and announced a resit exam starting May 16, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng