Opta supercomputer has made a bold prediction on the likely winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have progressed to the semifinal of the tournament

The semifinals first leg is scheduled for April 28 and 29, with the second leg taking place a week later

The Opta supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League following the completion of the quarter-final fixtures on Wednesday, April 15.

Four clubs, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, have advanced from the 36 teams that began the tournament in the group stage, setting their sights on the final in Budapest.

Opta supercomputer predicts the likely team to win the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: S. Mellar/FC Bayern.

Source: Getty Images

Results of the UCL quarterfinals

Atletico Madrid booked their place in the semi-finals after edging Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, April 14.

Los Rojiblancos held a 2-0 advantage from the first leg at Camp Nou but suffered a 2-1 defeat at home, with goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, before Ademola Lookman scored for the hosts to seal progression.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain compounded Liverpool’s woes at Anfield, as France international Ousmane Dembele scored twice to secure a dominant 4-0 aggregate victory for the Parisians, per BBC.

Arsenal played out a goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium but advanced on aggregate after their away win in Portugal.

Kai Havertz’s late strike in the first leg on April 9, 2026, proved decisive, sending the Gunners into their second consecutive semi-final.

Bayern Munich progressed from a chaotic tie against Real Madrid, capitalising late after a costly red card for Eduardo Camavinga to secure a 6-4 aggregate win, as the second leg ended 4-3 at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants scored two late goals through Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

Opta predicts UCL winner

According to Opta’s model, Arsenal are favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Supercomputer tips Arsenal to win the 2025 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side have been given a 73.40% probability of beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals. If they overcome the Spanish side, their chances of lifting a first-ever UCL title stand at 36.75%, making them the leading contenders.

Bayern Munich are tipped to defeat reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, with a 61.28% chance of reaching the final and a 34.61% probability of going on to win the title.

PSG face a tougher path despite their strong form, with a 38.72% chance of eliminating Bayern and a 19.35% probability of defending their crown.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have a 26.60% chance of overcoming Arsenal and just an 9.29% likelihood of winning their first Champions League title.

Meanwhile, Atletico will host Arsenal in the first leg on April 29 before travelling to London for the reverse tie on May 5.

PSG take on Bayern in the other clash, starting in Paris on April 28 before the decisive second leg in Munich on May 6.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Madrid vs Bayern

Legit.ng earlier reported that a cat famous for predicting football matches, Nimbus Pronos, has picked which team will reach the semi-final ahead of the match on April 15, 2026.

The cat, in its usual style, ate from the bowl labelled Real Madrid, ignoring the other one, despite Bayern Munich’s advantage ahead of the second leg.

Source: Legit.ng