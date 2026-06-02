A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his twin brother with a unique skin colour

In a now-viral post shared via his official account, he revealed that his twin brother was born with albinism

Massive reactions followed his post as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man attracted attention online after he shared photos of his twin brother who had a distinctive skin tone.

The pictures he posted circulated quickly on the social media platform, TikTok, and drew reactions from internet users.

Photos trend as twin brothers with different skin tones celebrate birthday. Photo credit: @ktb/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off twin brother with albinism

The post he shared centred on the difference in appearance between himself and his twin sibling.

Identified as @ktb on TikTok, he published photos that showed his relationship with his twin.

The post included both old photos from their childhood and more recent pictures that showed how they appeared at the time of sharing.

The visual material was presented together to illustrate the contrast between the brothers over the years.

Through the post, the man revealed that his twin was born with albinism while he has a dark skin.

That specific detail formed the basis of the public interest, as many people reacted to the unique situation.

The man himself was darker in complexion, while his brother displayed the characteristics associated with albinism.

Photos of twin brothers with different skin tones go viral. Photo credit: @ktb/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He captioned the post:

"+1 to me and my twin brother."

Reactions as man shows off albino brother

As the post appeared on TikTok, it generated a large volume of responses.

Social media users moved into the comments section and offered their views on what they saw.

@SOSO said:

"I’m the first in my entire generation seeing dis type of twin."

@Loveman said:

"God na very ambitious creator, see settings. Happy birthday bros."

@SAINT REO said:

"Omo I feel blessed coming across your page. This is so special. God bless your guy's new age."

@SNACKS VENDOR IN ADO EKITI said:

"But how, happy birthday baba Dudu and baba pupa. Your new age are blessed."

@Hope Oladapo said:

"Your face features are exactly the same just in different colors so you look different yet you’re very much the same. Happy birthday."

@didiasari0 said:

"If stark difference and contrast had a literal meaning. This is beautiful!!!! The beauty of creation."

@Rose Gold reacted:

"Assuming you didn’t show us your baby pictures, I’m very sure 90% won’t believe."

@Dear Temi commented:

"The mama no go even stress once una do something she go know who among who do am."

@The Coded added:

"God be doing what he feels like doing because he can actually do anything."

See the post below:

Albino family breaks record with video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute family with albinism melted the hearts of many netizens after sharing their video on the TikTok app.

In the video, the couple and their son were seen dressed in lovely outfits and walking along the road while being filmed.

Source: Legit.ng