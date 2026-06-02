A Nigerian lady schooling at the University of Ibadan shared her experience after attending the sitting of the Students’ Representative Council

She stated that it was her first time attending and decided to share her observations on social media

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and how it affected her perspective about student leadership

A young Nigerian lady, Favour Mitchelle Madubugwu, shared her experience as a student representative at the University of Ibadan.

She attended the Students’ Representative Council sitting for the first time and shared what she observed.

A University of Ibadan nursing student shares experience as students' rep member. Photo: LinkedIn/ Favour Mitchelle Madubugwu

Source: UGC

UI student shares SRC sitting experience

On her LinkedIn page, Favour Mitchelle Madubugwu stated that though the meeting was long, it was enjoyable and engaging

Her LinkedIn post read:

"On April 25th, I had the opportunity to attend my first-ever sitting of the Students' Representative Council (SRC), the legislative arm of the Students' Union, University of Ibadan.

"It was a long sitting, but quite engaging and enjoyable. I also had the opportunity to contribute to discussions and advocate for two particular students and campus needs during the sitting.

"Beyond that, I got to witness intellectual and brilliant advocacy from students like myself, representing various constituencies across the University of Ibadan.

"Moments like this remind me of the importance of student leadership, representation, and the power of student voices in shaping our academic environment.

"It was truly inspiring to see passion, articulation, and commitment on display. Final year is indeed teaching me to appreciate these experiences differently... SRC First Sitting Experience."

Reactions trail UI nursing student's experience

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as some people took to the comments to react to the final year nursing students' academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Bisola Ajayi said:

"This is a beautiful thing to experience as a student. Well done🙌 FAVOUR MITCHELLE MADUBUGWU."

Temiloluwa Ajayi said:

"FAVOUR MITCHELLE MADUBUGWU same to you.. do have an amazing day ahead."

Diana Sodzi said:

"FAVOUR MITCHELLE MADUBUGWU Happy New Month."

A UI final-year student who attended the Students’ Representative Council meeting for the first time shares what she observed. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng