Nyesom Wike has opened up about his greatest challenge as a serving minister in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet and as well issued a fresh threat to those owing ground rent in Abuja

Wike, the minister of the FCT, revealed that his greatest challenge is the refusal to pay rent and taxes by Abuja residents

Wike spoke after days he ordered the FCTA to seal off some companies including the PDP national headquarters in Abuja over ground rent spanning 25 years

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Wednesday, May 28, disclosed that his greatest challenge in office is the refusal to pay ground rent and other taxes by Abuja residents.

Recall that Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, May 26, sealed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Access Bank branch and a Total petrol station.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened, granting a 14-day ultimatum within which to pay the owed sum, as well as penalties of between N2 million and N3 million, based on locations within the FCT, The Nation reported.

Briefing reporters after inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja, Wike lamented that while residents wanted infrastructure in the FCT, they failed to support the government by paying their taxes.

Wike issues fresh threat to PDP, FIRS, Access Bank, others

He said many of the debtors owed as much as 20 years, even though the ground rent has remained the same for many years.

The minister said he will not succumb to blackmail by a section of the elite who continue to violate laws, especially with regards to the payment of Ground Rents.

Wike said:

“(My greatest challenge) is the challenge of people refusing to pay their money. I will speak on that in the next media chat.

“It is unfortunate that most elites own houses overseas. They know the implication of not paying taxes, they know such houses are gone.

“Look at the years, 20-something years, 30-something years. And how much is it? We have not increased the ground rent, but we are working towards that, we will do that, I can assure. The President has given a waiver of two weeks. Let nobody think that blackmail or whatever will stop us; we will do what we are supposed to do.”

