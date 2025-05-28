Prophet Abel Tamu Boma has predicted that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike will reconcile and work together despite their ongoing political differences

According to the prophecy, both leaders are destined to play crucial roles in fulfilling a divine plan, shaping the future of politics in the South-South and South-East regions

As the 2027 general elections approach, this revelation sparks discussions on the potential unity between two influential figures in Nigerian politics

Prophet Abel Tamu Boma has made a startling prediction regarding the political dynamic between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike.

He prophesied that despite their current political tensions, the two leaders would eventually reconcile and work together ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Prophet Abel foresees reconciliation between Wike and Fubara

According to Prophet Abel, the ongoing dispute between Fubara and Wike is not destined to last indefinitely.

Instead, he claimed that divine intervention would play a role in bringing them together for a greater purpose.

The prophet asserted that both politicians hold significant positions in the political framework of the South-South and South-East regions and that their influence would be instrumental in maintaining peace.

Prophet Abel’s spiritual insight on Wike and Fubara’s future

In his prophecy, Prophet Abel referenced biblical teachings, suggesting that political figures like Wike and Fubara would be essential in fulfilling a divine plan.

He dismissed the notion that either leader could be sidelined, emphasising their inevitable unity.

In his words, he said:

"Wike, Fubara can not be taken out of the equation. Senator George Sekibo can also not be taken out easily. There are certain people that can not be taken out in South-South and South-East in politics. They will all work to keep the peace. God must use Pharaoh to fulfill Bible prophecy. That does not mean Wike is Pharaoh. If you don’t have the spiritual eyes to see things you would think, you would he is not needed. You see this Governor of Rivers State and Wike, they will come together and work together. I don’t see anyone dying. No matter how long it takes, they will still eventually come together. People supporting Wike and others supporting Fubara, I am prophecy to you that they will work together.”

Political implications of the prophecy ahead of 2027

This prediction has sparked discussions among political analysts and supporters alike.

As Rivers State continues to experience political shifts, Prophet Abel’s foresight adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing developments.

While it remains uncertain how events will unfold, the prophecy suggests a future where unity prevails over division, shaping the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike sets condition for forgiving Governor Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has expressed willingness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his estranged political godson and successor, if Fubara genuinely seeks reconciliation.

Speaking during a media parley on April 18 in Abuja, Wike affirmed his readiness to let go of past grievances, stating, “Sincerely.”

Channels TV previously reported that the feud between Wike and Fubara might have stemmed from a struggle for control over the state’s political and structural resources.

