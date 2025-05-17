A viral video circulating captured a moment showing someone alleged to be Sahabi Alhaji Yau, who represents Zamfara North senatorial district, kissing and romancing an unidentified woman

Those circulating the video claim the passionate moment happened in an office in the national assembly complex, Abuja

After the footage gained traction on social media, Senator Yau addressed the controversy

Gusau, Zamfara state - Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, the federal lawmaker representing Zamfara North, has said a viral video showing someone who looks like him passionately kissing and romancing a female lover is 'false'.

Legit.ng reports that an X (formerly Twitter) user, @trulydearest, posted a video, claiming that Senator Yau was the individual in a viral kissing video. The now-deleted clip allegedly happened in an office within the senate's complex in Abuja.

Another X user, @thealexisJnr, published the clip.

@thealexisJnr captioned it:

"Distinguished Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, Senator representing Zamfara North senatorial district in Zamfara State caught romancing a lady in his Office at The National Assembly complex, Abuja!"

Reacting to the allegation via his known X handle, @Danmadaminkaura, Senator Yau stated that he is not the man in the viral video. The federal lawmaker, therefore, threatened to take legal action against anyone making the claim and circulating the video.

He tweeted recently:

"DISCLAIMER: My attention has been drawn to a trending video falsely claiming to feature me, Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura. I categorically state that I am not the person in the said video. Legal action will be taken against anyone who fails to take it down or continues to spread it."

Corroborating the legislator's disclaimer, Zamfara indigene Ubaidullah Yahaya Kaura tweeted:

"Contrary to the claim, the video does not feature Senator Sahabi Yau. Instead, it shows a traditional ruler from Bodinga LGA of Sokoto state and his wife. The video has been leaked for over eight years, and the spouse addressed the issue and apologized publicly around 2017. It is imperative to refrain from spreading misinformation, as it will have no adverse effect on Senator Sahabi Yau."

Legit.ng could not immediately verify Kaura's claim of the video showing a traditional ruler from Bodinga LGA.

