Zamfara Senator Breaks Silence Amid Viral Video Alleging Lawmaker Involved in Deep Kiss With Lady
- A viral video circulating captured a moment showing someone alleged to be Sahabi Alhaji Yau, who represents Zamfara North senatorial district, kissing and romancing an unidentified woman
- Those circulating the video claim the passionate moment happened in an office in the national assembly complex, Abuja
- After the footage gained traction on social media, Senator Yau addressed the controversy
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and politics in Nigeria.
Gusau, Zamfara state - Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, the federal lawmaker representing Zamfara North, has said a viral video showing someone who looks like him passionately kissing and romancing a female lover is 'false'.
Legit.ng reports that an X (formerly Twitter) user, @trulydearest, posted a video, claiming that Senator Yau was the individual in a viral kissing video. The now-deleted clip allegedly happened in an office within the senate's complex in Abuja.
Another X user, @thealexisJnr, published the clip.
@thealexisJnr captioned it:
"Distinguished Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau, Senator representing Zamfara North senatorial district in Zamfara State caught romancing a lady in his Office at The National Assembly complex, Abuja!"
Reacting to the allegation via his known X handle, @Danmadaminkaura, Senator Yau stated that he is not the man in the viral video. The federal lawmaker, therefore, threatened to take legal action against anyone making the claim and circulating the video.
He tweeted recently:
"DISCLAIMER: My attention has been drawn to a trending video falsely claiming to feature me, Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura. I categorically state that I am not the person in the said video. Legal action will be taken against anyone who fails to take it down or continues to spread it."
Corroborating the legislator's disclaimer, Zamfara indigene Ubaidullah Yahaya Kaura tweeted:
"Contrary to the claim, the video does not feature Senator Sahabi Yau. Instead, it shows a traditional ruler from Bodinga LGA of Sokoto state and his wife. The video has been leaked for over eight years, and the spouse addressed the issue and apologized publicly around 2017. It is imperative to refrain from spreading misinformation, as it will have no adverse effect on Senator Sahabi Yau."
Legit.ng could not immediately verify Kaura's claim of the video showing a traditional ruler from Bodinga LGA.
Read more Zamfara state news:
- Assembly crises: Benue, Zamfara states get 72-hour ultimatum to reinstate suspended lawmakers
- Group tackles conference of speakers as house of reps summons Benue, Zamfara assembly speakers
- Lawyers storm national assembly, demand take-over of Benue, Zamfara houses of assembly
Zamfara Central urges Danfulani to run for senate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a coalition of civil society organisation in Zamfara Central publicly called on philanthropist Yazeed Danfulani to contest for the senatorial seat in the national assembly in the 2027 elections, citing his extensive humanitarian contributions and commitment to community development.
In a statement, the group’s spokesperson, Nuraddeen Garba Gusau, emphasised that the purported growing support for Danfulani transcends mere political sentiment.
Danfulani, a prominent figure in Zamfara Central, has earned widespread admiration for his charitable initiatives.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.