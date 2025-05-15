Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the 2025 UTME technical errors that affected many candidates

Senator Sani said JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, should be forgiven for the UTME technical error

According to Senator Sani, no human being and no technology is beyond error, besides, Pro Oloyede has promised to rectify the mistake

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, should be forgiven over the 2025 University Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) errors.

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB apologised, stating that the error affected the performance of UTME candidates.

Senator Sani said the affected UTME candidates should please sheath their swords.

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

“No human being and no technology is beyond error. The JAMB Boss Professor Ishaq has admitted errors and sought for forgiveness and promised rectification. He should be forgiven and given the chance to redeem his agency. It's better than being arrogant, recalcitrant, or looking for scapegoats. He made mistakes but was humble to admit it. The affected persons should sheath their swords please.”

Nigerians react

@drkenon2

And in his mistakes, only the South East was affected. Some of you are really insensitive or you just want to post something.

@IK_Balarabe

I think so also. He could have decided to ignore everything and nothing would have happened.

@newslinewrld247

This error is fatal Mr senator. That was how you made a huge error by sharing radio in your constituency when you were the senator, instead of investing right on them through productive innovations that will improve their life and standard of living. 🚨🚨🚨

@chucknolum

Senator Sani, it is excruciatingly painful to see what you've become. That a man I once respected and held to a high esteem has become a shadow of himself, and a sudden appeaser of corrupt and inept government is beyond unfortunate but sad. I am indeed saddened for you!

@oobynno

Once I see this kind of clumsy attempt at watering down or defending this indefensible grievous act without a word on the pattern (which is a proof of a carefully planned and orchestrated act), the number of those in cohort with this and similar acts increases in my counting.

That pattern is not random and cannot happen by accident.

Now you know @ShehuSani. ,

UTME error: “JAMB did not Say "go to court"

Recall that the former minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Osita Chidoka, threw a jibe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chidoka commended JAMB for admitting its errors and apologising to the UTME candidates.

He hailed Professor Ishaq Oloyede for not resorting to the all-too-familiar refrain of “Go to court” when Nigerians called for a review of the results.

2025 UTME candidates seek total cancellation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB was urged to cancel the 2025 UTME after technical errors that affected candidates' performance.

Some 2025 UTME candidates made the call after JAMB admitted that its errors affected the performances of candidates.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede apologised to candidates and their parents for the errors.

