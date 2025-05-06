Lawyers numbering over 1,000 have stormed the premises of the National Assembly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The coalition petitioned the National Assembly to take over the functions of the Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly

The group alleged that the two houses are unable to perform their constitutional duties over alleged interference by the state governors

FCT, Abuja - Lawyers under the Save Benue and Zamfara coalition have demanded the constitutional take-over of Benue and Zamfara Houses of Assembly by the National Assembly during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The coalition petitioned the National Assembly to take over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly.

Lawyers tell the National Assembly to take over Benue and Zamfara states house of assembly to restore democratic rule. Photo credit: Save Benue and Zamfara coalition

The lawyers numbering over 1,000 argued that the two houses are unable to perform their constitutional duties due to internal crises and alleged interference by the state governors.

The group lamented that 10 Zamfara lawmakers have been suspended since February last year.

The leader of the coalition, Barrister Sambari Benjamin, made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

According to the coalition, the lawmakers were suspended on the instruction of Governor Dauda Lawal for raising alarm over the rising insecurity in the state.

Similarly, 13 Benue lawmakers were suspended for allegedly refusing Governor Hyacinth Alia's instruction to suspend the state Chief Judge.

Barrister Sambari urged the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution.

The section allows the parliament to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of a state when the House of Assembly is unable to perform its functions.

The coalition urged the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to urgently intervene and take over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly to restore democratic rule and stability in the two states.

The lawyers warn that the crises may lead to a state of emergency being declared in the two states if the situation is not addressed.

"We write to request the urgent intervention of the Senate under your able leadership to forestall the demise of our democracy in installments. Following the National Assembly ratifying the state of emergency that President Bola Tinubu proclaimed in Rivers State, we fear that Benue and Zamfara States are on the way to coming under emergency rule unless urgent constitutional steps are taken to remedy the anomalies that exist in both states.

"Our fears are that all of Nigeria’s 36 states would come under emergency rule if the Senate does not step in to demonstrate its commitment to the sustenance and protection of democracy by coming under Section 11 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to take over the functions of the two Houses.

Tinubu told to declare state of emergency in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UDC calls for President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara due to escalating insecurity, armed groups, and the state government's failure to protect citizens.

The coalition condemns the suspension of 10 lawmakers who raised concerns about insecurity, labeling it as executive overreach and a threat to democracy.

The UDC demands federal intervention, a six-month state of emergency, and the reinstatement of the suspended lawmakers to restore democratic order and ensure public safety in Zamfara

