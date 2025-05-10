The Citizens Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (CCTA) has condemned the rejection of the House of Representatives’ summons by the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures

The group accused the Speakers of attempting to shield public officials from scrutiny and misinterpreting the Nigerian constitution to avoid oversight

CCTA urged the Speakers to support the legislative probe initiated by civil society petitions, warning that unchecked autonomy could lead to impunity

Abuja, FCT - A pro-democracy group has sharply criticised the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures for rejecting summons issued by the House of Representatives to the Speakers of the Benue and Zamfara State Assemblies, calling the move an attempt to shield public officials from scrutiny.

In a statement released Saturday, May 10, the Citizens Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (CCTA) condemned the Conference's stance as a direct affront to transparency and democratic governance.

The group argued that public institutions, whether at the federal or state level, must remain accountable to Nigerians, particularly in cases involving allegations of misconduct.

"While we respect the autonomy of state legislatures, we must make it clear that no institution is beyond the reach of accountability," said Olufemi Adewale, president of the CCTA.

"The people deserve to know how public affairs are being handled, and any attempt to dodge this scrutiny is unacceptable."

Flawed legal interpretation, CCTA says

The CCTA described the Speakers' response as a flawed interpretation of Nigeria’s constitution, alleging that it seeks to protect individuals rather than uphold democratic principles. It cited Sections 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution, which empower the National Assembly to investigate issues of public interest and compel attendance where necessary.

“The Conference of Speakers seems to forget that Nigeria’s democracy is not built on unchecked autonomy,” Adewale said.

“Allowing state assemblies to evade scrutiny risks creating a parallel system of impunity.”

Probes rooted in civil society petitions

The group further defended the House Committee on Public Petitions, noting that the investigation was initiated following petitions from Guardians of Democracy and the Rule of Law, a civil society organisation. The CCTA stressed that this was not a political vendetta but a legitimate concern raised by citizens.

“We cannot afford to ignore credible complaints or block investigations into potential wrongdoing. The right of Nigerians to a transparent and responsive government must be preserved,” the statement added.

CCTA calls for unity in strengthening democracy

The CCTA urged the Conference of Speakers to reconsider their position and allow the legislative inquiry to proceed unhindered.

It also called for greater synergy between state and federal institutions in promoting transparency and good governance across all tiers of government.

The Citizens Coalition for Transparency and Accountability condemned the rejection of the House of Reps’ summons by the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures. Photo credit: House of Reps

Source: Facebook

“We challenge the Conference of Speakers to put aside political interests and support efforts to uncover the truth. Only through transparency and accountability can we safeguard the future of Nigeria’s democracy,” Adewale stated.

Reps issue 1-week ultimatum to Benue, Zamfara govs

Legit.ng previously reported that the House of Representatives gave an additional week for Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue state and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state, along with the leadership of their respective state assemblies, to appear before the House Committee on Public Petitions.

The deadline for their appearance is set for Thursday, May 14.

The two governors and their assembly leadership were absent during a hearing held on Thursday, May 8, in the National Assembly, Abuja, which discussed the ongoing crises in the Benue and Zamfara state houses of assembly.

Source: Legit.ng