The Concerned Citizens Network for Democracy (CCND) has given the Benue and Zamfara state governments a 72-hour ultimatum to reinstate suspended lawmakers or face legal action

The group accused both state assemblies of operating illegally without the required quorum, warning that laws and budgets passed by the minority legislators are invalid

CCND also threatened to file a suit compelling the CBN and the Accountant General to stop FAAC disbursements, citing political intimidation and abuse of democratic institutions

Abuja, FCT - A civil society group, Concerned Citizens Network for Democracy (CCND), on Saturday, May 7, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the state governments of Benue and Zamfara to recall all suspended lawmakers or face legal action aimed at freezing monthly federal allocations to the two states.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Moses Adamu, and released in Abuja, the group accused both state Houses of Assembly of operating illegally following the suspension of nearly half their members, thereby failing to meet the constitutionally required quorum for legislative business.

CCND gave the Benue and Zamfara state governments a 72-hour ultimatum to reinstate suspended lawmakers or face legal action. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

“This is a clear case of abuse of democratic institutions. State governors, in collaboration with speakers, are running their states without minimum legislative legitimacy. It is a violation of democracy,” Adamu said.

Group accuses governors of undermining democracy

The CCND alleged that Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara are presiding over administrations without proper legislative backing, warning that critical bills and budgets passed by the minority legislators could be null and void due to a lack of quorum.

“No House of Assembly can validly function, debate, or legislate without a legal quorum,” the group said.

“This undermines every law, appropriation, and oversight action carried out by the remaining minority members.”

The group warned that the ongoing constitutional breach has rendered the two assemblies illegitimate, with their activities lacking legal and moral standing.

CBN urged to suspend FAAC disbursements

CCND also vowed to approach the Federal High Court to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation to withhold Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements to the two states until the suspended lawmakers are reinstated.

“Public funds are being released to state executives who are acting outside constitutional provisions,” the group said. “Federal institutions must not continue to fund illegality.”

CCND likened the situation to a company operating without a functioning board of directors and questioned the financial prudence of continuing disbursements under such conditions.

Suspensions linked to political intimidation

The group also claimed the suspensions were politically motivated, targeting lawmakers who had raised concerns about governance, including security, budget transparency, and constituency projects. It described the actions of the state assemblies as efforts to silence dissent.

“This is not about misconduct as claimed. It is about silencing opposition and clearing the path for unchecked control,” the statement said.

Adamu further alleged that some lawmakers in Benue were barred from accessing the assembly complex and had their entitlements frozen without due process.

CCND warns against a dangerous precedent

The CCND cautioned that failure by federal institutions, civil society, and the judiciary to act decisively could embolden other governors to adopt similar tactics.

“If this pattern continues unchecked, governors across the country will see it as a playbook: suspend dissenters, shrink the assembly, rule without scrutiny, and get paid for it,” the group warned.

The group called on stakeholders to protect democratic institutions and ensure constitutional balance in the functioning of state governments.

CCND gave the Benue and Zamfara state governments a 72-hour ultimatum to reinstate suspended lawmakers or face legal action. Photo credit: daudalawal

Source: Twitter

CCND gives final ultimatum

Concluding, CCND said it would initiate legal proceedings if no concrete steps are taken to restore legislative legitimacy in Benue and Zamfara within 72 hours.

“Our lawyers are ready to file a suit asking the court to declare the current assemblies illegal and compel the federal government to freeze statutory allocations until due process is restored,” Adamu said.

Group slams Conference of Speakers

In a related development, a pro-democracy group has sharply criticised the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures for rejecting summons issued by the House of Representatives to the Speakers of the Benue and Zamfara State Assemblies, calling the move an attempt to shield public officials from scrutiny.

In a statement released Saturday, May 10, the Citizens Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (CCTA) condemned the Conference's stance as a direct affront to transparency and democratic governance.

The group argued that public institutions, whether at the federal or state level, must remain accountable to Nigerians, particularly in cases involving allegations of misconduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng