The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, has again remembered his late mother, Mrs. Rose Diri

He paid glowing tribute to his late mother, describing her as a virtuous and God-fearing woman who instilled in her children the values of love, unity, and Christian virtue

Speaking during the 12th Memorial Thanksgiving, Governor Diri expressed sorrow that his mother passed away on her 74th birthday before she could enjoy the fruits of her labour

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has eulogised his late mother as a virtuous woman who taught her children love and unity.

Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri gets emotional as he remembered his late mother. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

He, however, lamented that she did not live long enough to reap the fruits of her exemplary life and to see the transformation in her community.

Madam Rose Diri reportedly died on her birthday on May 15, 2013, at the age of 74.

Speaking during her 12th memorial Thanksgiving at Ayamasa community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, May 15, Governor Diri said his mum inculcated Christian virtues in her children that impacted their lives positively.

As reported by Vanguard on Friday, May 16, he also spoke on how his perception about the burial rites of married women in Ijawland changed over time.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri is sad because his mother died too early. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

According to him, his mother’s home was open to all, whether friends or visitors.

His words:

“I can see my mother in the mould of the virtuous woman in Proverbs 31. My mother had the fear of God and raised all of us up that way. Whatever we manifest today were virtues she inculcated in us.

“Today marked 12 years we lost our beloved mother on May 15, 2013. Every of my friend was a son to her as she opened her hands to everybody that she came across. She exuded goodwill and love to anyone.

“That was why even among us as children, you could not distinguish who was a direct son or daughter of my mother among us. All my father’s children grew under her and she treated everyone as her children. So the family was united from then to date. She taught us how to love one another.

“My only regret, sadness and pain are that she did not live long enough to reap the fruits of her labour.”

The highlight of the programme was the laying of a wreath at her tomb by the governor, accompanied by his wives, Dr Gloria and Justice Patience and other members of the family.

Read more about Governor Diri, Bayelsa here:

“How I turned down rituals offer to become gov,” Diri speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri has narrated how his faith in God and not rituals secured his Supreme Court victory, earning him the title "miracle governor".

During the Kolokuma/Opokuma Thanksgiving, Governor Diri revealed that he rejected rituals offer in 2020 and instead relied solely on God to win his governorship battle.

In a judgement delivered by the Supreme Court, David Lyon’s victory was overturned and Diri was declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng