FCT Minister Nyesom Wike revealed his pivotal role in bringing Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri to power, asserting that Diri cannot deny his influence

Wike expressed willingness to reconcile with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara if he sincerely seeks forgiveness, amid their ongoing political feud

He also supported President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, calling it a necessary step to prevent anarchy

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has asserted his pivotal role in the emergence of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, Wike stated that Diri could not deny the significant support he received during his rise to power.

Douye Diri: Wike Allegedly Takes Credit for Bayelsa Governor's Emergence

Source: Facebook

Conditions for forgiving Governor Fubara

Wike also addressed his ongoing rift with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, his estranged political godson and successor.

He expressed willingness to forgive Fubara’s wrongdoings if the governor sincerely sought reconciliation. The feud, reportedly rooted in a struggle for control of Rivers State’s political and structural resources, has escalated tensions in the state.

Efforts to resolve the rift

Wike revealed that two unnamed governors had approached him to mediate peace with Fubara. He emphasised the importance of sincerity in reconciliation efforts, noting that the President’s intervention had presented an opportunity to resolve the conflict.

Douye Diri: Wike Allegedly Takes Credit for Bayelsa Governor's Emergence

Source: Facebook

Support for emergency rule in Rivers state

The minister backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as a necessary measure to prevent anarchy.

While Wike admitted he initially preferred Fubara’s outright removal, he acknowledged that the appointment of a sole administrator was a stabilising step.

In his words:

He said, “Like the governor of Bayelsa, I played a fundamental role; he can’t deny it.

“Two governors came to me, and I said, ‘Look, I am here for peace. What does he want?’ and they said, ‘Look, we will do everything.

“In sincerity, if anybody comes, it must be in sincerity. The best opportunity was when the President intervened,” Wike stated.

“As a politician, I am not happy with the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. I wanted the outright removal of the governor. But for the interest of the state, the president did the right thing to prevent anarchy in the state.

“The matter is in court, but people must say the truth. The governor was gone. It is not my place to make it good for the governor. As a politician, my business is not to make him comfortable, and that is why there is a power plane,” Wike added.

Wike sets condition for forgiving Governor Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has expressed willingness to forgive Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his estranged political godson and successor, if Fubara genuinely seeks reconciliation.

Speaking during a media parley on April 18 in Abuja, Wike affirmed his readiness to let go of past grievances, stating, “Sincerely.”

Channels TV reported that the feud between Wike and Fubara stems from a struggle for control over the state’s political and structural resources.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng