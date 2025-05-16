NYSC member Daniel Alagor honours his late mother with a moving graveside tribute in full corps uniform

He removes his cap and jacket, placing them on her grave as a sign of respect and gratitude for her efforts

Daniel credits his mother’s sacrifices for his success and salutes her resilience and unwavering support

A male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Daniel Alagor, paid an emotional tribute to his mum with his corps uniform.

He visited his mum’s graveside with his full NYSC uniform as he paid an emotional tribute to her.

A corps member hails his late mother for her sacrifices towards his education. Photo: @realalagor

Source: TikTok

In a video by @realalagor on TikTok, the young man removed his cap and put it back on, as a sign of honour for his mother.

He then removed his khaki jacket and cap and proceeded to place them on his mother’s grave.

Daniel stepped back and saluted his mother’s grave, moving many to tears.

A corps member honours his late mother with a heartfelt tribute at her grave. Photo: @realalagor

Source: TikTok

He captioned the video:

“My mother invested her all in my education, entrusting me with boundless love, zeal, and passion. She endured immense pain and ridicule so I could graduate. I'm glad I didn't betray her faith.

“I'm forever grateful for the struggles my mother faced to give me a chance at a better life. Her selflessness, perseverance, and unwavering support were remarkably profound. She fought tooth and nail to ensure I graduated, and today, I salute her resilience, fierce determination, and courage.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail corps member's tribute to mum

@zee said:

"So emotional. Take heart, it's painful but then a time to be born and a time to die, we pray God grant us long useful years to witness our children great achievements. You have done well by completing this phase of life, wish a good job to enable you carry on from where she stopped."

@riyanlove said:

"Your video made me to cry this is what is happening with me now she worked but she didn't eat."

@queen Amanda said:

"See as i dey cry God abeg for the sake of my children give me long life abeg. My mum did not eat the fruit of what she labour for. God abeg na beg I dey beg you."

@Esteree Fashion said:

"OMG am crying already, God please make me to be alive at the time of my children graduation, congratulations God will be with u."

@user2135597016137 said:

"My mother will eat the fruit of her labour in Jesus name Amen and Amen. God we Guide and protect her in Jesus name Amen and Amen."

In a related story, a corps member shared her experience in a Nasarawa village while another showed the funny accommodation she was given.

Corper gives parents 12 months allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an NYSC member gifted his parents all the allowance he was paid for 12 months.

A video which captured the emotional moment he gave his parents the cash had gone viral on social media.

Many who came across the video celebrated the young man and gave their thoughts on his parents’ reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng