Cassius Mailula learnt of his mother's death hours after he shared heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

The Wydad Athletic striker was in action on the same day and registered his name on the scoresheet

Mailula took to social media to declare that she had raised a king, thanking her for everything she did during her lifetime

South African football star Cassius Mailula tragically lost his mother barely hours after posting a heartfelt Mother's Day message on May 11, 2025.

The Wydad Athletic star was among the sports personalities who posted heartfelt messages to their beloved mom on the special day.

He branded her as his queen in a special message on Instagram where he wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day My Queen."

Cassius Mailula and his mother, Pinky. Photo: mailula.cassius.

The forward went on to score in his side's 2-0 win over RCA Zemamra in the Botola Pro League of Morocco, iDiski Times reports.

Shortly after the final whistle, the 23-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns star learnt of his mother's passing.

As of the time of filing this report, details of the cause of death are yet to be revealed.

A devastated Mailula wrote in a fresh message on Instagram:

"My Queen, My Angel, Pinkilash Waka, Chomi yaka bunn. You have raised a star and a king. I’m so proud to call you my mother.

"You have always been a supportive mother and amazing human being. Today I smile because I know I have made you proud and that I gave you the best send off by scoring for you in your last days with us on earth.

"Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for our family and for everything that you’ve done for me. Rest in Peace, My Queen. I love you now and forever."

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have continued to react to the post. Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch replied:

"Stay strong ntjaka."

osacarmbo added:

"Condolences cash doila. Well done for making her happy whilst she was a live, it goes a long way. Strength to you and your family."

thatymahloko said:

"Ma’am Pinky, one of the most wholesome souls I encountered during my school years. A beautiful balance of kindness, humour and firm discipline.

"She truly left her mark. A proud product of Northern Academy. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

sondy_mailula posited:

"Death be not proud. Well, I am grateful to call you my Sister. You played a big role as a mother, sister and a friend."

"We did not have enough, but you’ve come through for the rest of the family, and I know that you tried, now it is questionable if God exists. I love you and we shall forever remember you."

Cassius Mailula and his beloved mother. Photo: mailula.cassius.

Meanwhile, Wydad Casablanca expressed condolences to Cassius Mailula for his mother's passing and granted him time off to return home. The official statement on X reads:

"On behalf of the president and all members of Wydad Athletic Club, we extend our deepest condolences to Cassius Mailula on the passing of his beloved mother.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace."

Sinamandla Zondi passes away

Legit.ng earlier reported that South African football was thrown into mourning following the death of Sinamandla Zondi.

The player was in action during a Motsepe Championship fixture between Durban FC and Milford FC at the Chatsworth Stadium when he collapsed.

The match was suspended a few minutes into the second half “due to circumstances beyond our control".

