Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state said that the state has been without electricity for the past three months.

Diri said the blackout was caused by the vandalization of electricity installations owned by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The governor disclosed that his administration was closely working with the TCN to restore power to the state.

Diri made this known during the 2024 All Nigerian Editors Conference held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa on Friday, November 8.

“The reason was that electrical installations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria were vandalised by criminals. After that vandalisation, the state has remained in darkness till today. The other one that happened in the North was also a similar thing to this one, but we heard power has been restored in the North.”

Governor Diri said there are plans for the state to have its own independent power supply through the gas turbines.

“For us as a state, we are very rich in gas even more than oil. Now we are working with the TCN to restore the National Grid but we will not stop it there. We have now moved beyond that to see how we can have our own independent power supply through the gas turbines.”

