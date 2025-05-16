The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by a businessman identified as Tunde Omosebi against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others

According to the applicant, Atiku and other defendants violated his rights and pray the court to compel them to tender public apologies and pay 950 trillion Pounds in compensation

However, the court faulted the procedures of the suit and found it unreasonable and subsequently dismissed it

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has thrown out the 950 trillion Pounds suit against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and others by a businessman, Tunde Omosebi, who claimed that the defendants violated his fundamental rights.

According to Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment on Thursday, May 15, declared that the suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/767/2024, was “highly unreasonable.”

When was Atiku dragged to court?

Daily Nigerian reported that the originating motion was filed on June 5, 2024, by the applicant himself. The defendants in the suit are Atiku, Hallies & Partners Ltd, Daniel Mbohok, and Clifford Odibe, who were the first to fourth defendants.

During the proceedings of the case, Omotosho amended the suit when he joined three other persons in his application without the leave (permission) of the court. He subsequently expanded the defendants to 13 as of May 5.

In a statement attached to the application, Omosebi said he was a businessman, politician, describing himself as the chairman of the Federal Executive Council and the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He explained that he was being paid based on his positions, contracts and projects his investment portfolio executed, which were contained in the corporate chatter. He alleged that Hallies & Partner Ltd's agents assaulted and intimidated him on July 6, 2023, at his office.

Businessman's allegation against Atiku, others

According to him, the agents left the facility with threats and inhumane comments, which violated his freedom and liberty. He then demanded £950 trillion in compensation for the alleged assault on his dignity, intimidation, and trauma. He prayed that the court should enforce the Fundamental Rights Rule 2009 guaranteed by the Constitution.

The businessman then asked the court to order the defendants to write him a public apology in national and international dailies, which included newspapers, magazines, television and other media outlets of his choice.

While delivering his judgment, Justice Omotosho reiterated that the court was saddled with the responsibility of conserving judicial resources by filtering out cases that were considered unreasonable.

The judge explained that, based on the irregularities and other factors in the process of the case, the suit did not have any reasonable cause for action and was therefore dismissed.

