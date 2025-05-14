The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a lawsuit against Prof. Pat Utomi for allegedly attempting to usurp President Tinubu’s powers by forming a shadow government

The DSS in its suit, claimed that the shadow government is unconstitutional and poses a threat to national security and the country’s democracy

The secret police is seeking a court declaration that Utomi’s actions are illegal and wants a permanent injunction against any further establishment of such bodies

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has sued a former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, accusing him of attempting to illegally usurp President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s executive powers by setting up a shadow government.

Utomi dragged to court over 'shadow govt' creation

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/937/2025, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the DSS alleged that Utomi’s actions posed a threat to national security and constitutional order.

As reported by The Punch, the 2007 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was named as the sole defendant in the suit.

The suit, which was filed through a team of lawyers led by Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), on Wednesday, May 14, claimed Utomi was attempting to illegally usurp the executive powers of Tinubu.

Shadow govt: DSS takes action against Utomi

Legit.ng reported that the federal government earlier reacted to the inauguration of a shadow government by political activist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said there is no provision for shadow government in Nigeria's statute books.

According to Mohammed, the idea of a so-called “shadow government” composed of members from various opposition parties is an aberration.

But the DSS in its suit, said:

“Based on the intelligence gathered by the plaintiff, the activities and statements made by the defendant and his associates are capable of misleading segments of the Nigerian public, weakening confidence in the legitimacy of the elected government, and fuelling public disaffection.”

As reported by The Punch, the secret police also said it is certain that the defendant’s shadow government, if left unchallenged, could destabilise the country, incite political unrest and undermine national security, as it was intended to create chaos.

“It is in the interest of justice, national security, and the rule of law for this honourable court to declare the existence and operations of the defendant unconstitutional and illegal,” DSS stated.

The court is yet to fix a date for the hearing.

