FCT, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made a dramatic appearance before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, May 13, to challenge her suspension from the Senate.

The senator is contesting the allegations of misconduct which led to her suspension, asserting that the actions taken against her were unfair and biased.

The case revolves around the motion filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan, where she joined several parties, including the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Neda Imasuem, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as defendants.

Motion for the suspension and legal proceedings

At the start of the hearing, the case, which had been reassigned to Justice Binta Nyako after Justice Obiorah Egwuatu withdrew from the matter, was brought before the court.

The legal team representing Akpoti-Uduaghan, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Jibrin Okutekpa, informed the court that all necessary documents had been filed in accordance with the court's previous directive. This set the stage for the legal battle ahead.

Counsel representing the Senate, Paul Daudu (SAN), and Senate President Ekwo Ejembi, also confirmed that they had filed their documents.

However, they drew the court's attention to a motion regarding alleged disobedience to the court’s order on the part of the plaintiff, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Allegations of disobedience to court orders

The senior lawyers representing the second and third defendants in the suit, the Senate and Senate President, accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of contempt of court.

They referred to a Facebook post and a letter published in some national newspapers on March 27, 2025, where the suspended senator issued a satirical apology to the Senate President.

The defence counsel argued that this was in direct violation of the court’s order, which prohibited public commentary on the matter before the court.

Counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan, Michael Numan (SAN), denied these allegations, confirming the receipt of the motion and countering the claim.

He reiterated that the Facebook post, which was credited to the senator, had no connection to her and did not breach any court order.

Numan stressed that the letter was not intended to defy the court's authority and should not be considered a contemptuous statement.

Akpoti-Uduaghan defends her actions

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, in her counter-affidavit, strongly defended her right to free speech.

She accused the Senate President of trying to suppress her constitutional right to express herself freely. She clarified that the letter, which has garnered significant attention, was centred on the sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio, rather than the suspension matter currently before the court.

The suspended senator further stated that her actions, including the satirical letter, were in no way a breach of the court order which prohibits public statements by parties involved in the case.

According to her, the matter before the court should focus on her suspension and the legitimacy of that decision, rather than the content of her viral letter.

The legal proceedings continue

The legal battle between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate is far from over. With accusations of contempt and allegations of bias in the suspension process, the Federal High Court in Abuja is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension was lawful and whether her actions, including her controversial letter, were in breach of court orders.

The case is set to continue, and both parties await the court's decision on these contentious issues.

The outcome could have lasting implications for the senator's political future and the broader political landscape.

